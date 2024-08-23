Books written by authors with Columbia connections

The local authors section at Richland Library is located at the first floor entrance. | Photo by COLAtoday

What’s better than a good book? A good book written by your neighbor. Brew up a batch of your favorite cup of tea or Indah coffee and get ready to meet your next read, because we’re talking about locally written books in Columbia.

Fiction

Part of a series

Learn something new

For the family

Personal stories

Need more recommendations? Stop by Richland County Library, Odd Bird Books, All Good Books, or Ed’s Editions to get expert advice from Cola’s librarians and booksellers.