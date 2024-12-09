How and where to celebrate New Years in Columbia, Sc

We’ve shared holiday markets, pop-up bars, where to see festive lights, and where to enjoy the holiday season around town. As 2024’s days continue to dwindle, we’re sharing four New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Columbia’s Comedy Countdown | The Corley Mill House will host some of the best comedians in the southeast to celebrate 2025. Enjoy comedy shows — including headliner Sean Finnerty, who has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central, and more — drinks, food from Shealy’s BBQ, free parking, champagne at midnight, party favors, and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. + tickets start at $100.

The Drop on Main | Ring in 2025 on the 1600 block of Main Street. From exclusive ticketed events to a lively free block party, this will be the ultimate destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations. See a lineup of events.

German New Year | Be home before bedtime and celebrate 2025 at 6 p.m. — midnight in Germany — at Bierkeller Columbia. For $99, grub on a four-course German meal, two drinks, and a Sekt toast (German sparkling wine) at “midnight.”

New Year’s Eve at Market on Main | Treat yourself to a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and watch the ball drop live on the jumbotron. Enjoy a complimentary champagne toast, sparklers, an open bar, and more. Tickets are limited + start at $150.