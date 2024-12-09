Support Us Button Widget
How and where to celebrate New Years in Columbia, Sc

Whether you want to be home before Midnight or be out on the town at Midnight, there are several ways to ring in the new year around Columbia.

December 9, 2024 
Samantha Robertson
Fireworks at Famously Hot New Year

Ring in the new year with a few of these NYE events around Columbia.

Photo by @famouslyhotnye

We’ve shared holiday markets, pop-up bars, where to see festive lights, and where to enjoy the holiday season around town. As 2024’s days continue to dwindle, we’re sharing four New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Columbia’s Comedy Countdown | The Corley Mill House will host some of the best comedians in the southeast to celebrate 2025. Enjoy comedy shows — including headliner Sean Finnerty, who has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central, and more — drinks, food from Shealy’s BBQ, free parking, champagne at midnight, party favors, and more. Doors open at 9 p.m. + tickets start at $100.

The Drop on Main | Ring in 2025 on the 1600 block of Main Street. From exclusive ticketed events to a lively free block party, this will be the ultimate destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations. See a lineup of events.

German New Year | Be home before bedtime and celebrate 2025 at 6 p.m. — midnight in Germany — at Bierkeller Columbia. For $99, grub on a four-course German meal, two drinks, and a Sekt toast (German sparkling wine) at “midnight.”

New Year’s Eve at Market on Main | Treat yourself to a three-course dinner, live entertainment, and watch the ball drop live on the jumbotron. Enjoy a complimentary champagne toast, sparklers, an open bar, and more. Tickets are limited + start at $150.