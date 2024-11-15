Winter events happening in and around Columbia

Get your fuzzy socks and hot cocoa ready, Cola. From light displays to holiday performances and festive parties, winter is where the Soda City thrives — and is just around the corner — so mark your calendars for these events.

It snows every night at Santa’s Pub located at Publico in Five Points. Photo by @publicotap

Holiday pop-up bars

Santa’s Pub | Wednesday, Nov. 13-Saturday, Dec. 31 | Publico turns into Santa’s Pub and will have everything Christmas with floor-to-ceiling decor, twinkling lights, and fake snow.

Naughty by Boku | Wednesday, Nov.13-Saturday, Dec. 31 | Boku | Naughty by Boku will transform into a Grinch pop-up bar for the holiday season.

Miracle at BullStreet | Wednesday, Nov. 13-Saturday, Dec. 31 | Publico at BullStreet | The theme change will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 13, ushering in wintery drinks, decor, and music.

Sparkle on Main | Thursday, Dec. 12 to Saturday, Dec. 14 | 5-11 p.m. | The Pastor’s Study | Enjoy live entertainment and festive cocktails.

Hidden Holidays Oasis | Dates + times to be announced soon | Urban Tiki | Urban Tiki is bringing a festive tiki twist to the season, offering holiday cocktails, island vibes, and cozy decor.

We attended the tree-lighting ceremony at Vista Lights last year. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Holiday parades, markets + events

Tinsel Toast | Friday, Nov. 22 | 6-9 p.m. | Re•Find | Find vintage clothes, antique decor, and food trucks at this holiday edition of Night Shift.

39th annual Vista Lights | Thursday, Nov. 21 | 6-10 p.m. | This event features a tree lighting ceremony in the Vista District. Look forward to 60+ galleries, shops, and restaurants, live music by the Station Seven Band, special appearances by Santa, and more.

Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands Turkey Day 5K + 1K Family Fun Run | Thursday, Nov. 28 | 9 a.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $30+ | Start your Thanksgiving at Columbia’s 18th Annual Turkey Day 5K + 1K Family Fun Run.

Shandon Turkey Trot and Burn 5K | Friday, Nov. 29 | 10 a.m. | Trot through the historic neighborhood + finish near Craft and Draft where the awards ceremony will be held. Prizes will be awarded to those with the most creative Thanksgiving-themed outfits.

Bierkeller Weihnachtsmarkt | Saturday, Nov. 30-Sunday, Dec. 22 | 12-7 p.m. | Bierkeller Columbia | Sip a cup of Glühwein or hot chocolate, browse vendors, and listen to live holiday music each Saturday and Sunday.

DDSN Holiday Market | Thursday, Dec. 5 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Along Harden Street Extension | Find a selection of accessories and home decorations, with many items being created by individuals in the disabled or special needs community.

2024 Cayce Winter Wonderland | Thursday, Dec. 5 | 5 to 8 p.m. | Hosted by Piecewise Coffee + State of the Art, browse local art venders + food trucks for you. Pro tip: take your picture with Santa Claus + the Grinch

Holiday Planetarium Lighting | Thursday, Dec. 5 | 4-7 p.m. | South Carolina State Museum | Museum General Admission for this event is “pay as you may” | This evening will include showings of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4-D, the planetarium experience, Winter Stars Live Sky, and the “lighting” of the planetarium dome as it is transformed into a giant snow globe.

Carols Along the River | Friday, Dec. 6 | 6-8 p.m. | Cayce Riverwalk | Free | Stroll along the Riverwalk with hot chocolate while listening to holiday music during this local caroling event.

Junior League of Columbia’s Holiday Market | Thursday, Dec. 5-Sunday, Dec. 8 | South Carolina State Fairgrounds | Purchase a general admission ticket and gain access to 160+ local merchants, a holiday ball, and photo opportunities.

Midlands Clay Arts Society | Friday, Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 7 | 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | Stormwater Studio | Meet 35+ local artists who will be selling their handmade creations.

Uptown Holiday Hop | Saturday, Dec. 7 | 4-8 p.m. | The Cottontown + Elmwood neighborhoods | Enjoy a festive evening filled with local art, holiday shopping, a pig pickin’ + an oyster roast at the War Mouth, and the 3rd Annual Sitar Christmas at Curiosity Coffee.

Snowball Festival Carnival | Saturday, Dec. 7 | 1 to 5 p.m. | Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion, Lexington | Free | Visitors can experience small carnival rides, inflatables, face painting, balloon artists, movies, Santa, and more.

Blythewood Christmas Parade | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 2 p.m. | Main Street, Blythewood | Free | This year’s parade theme is Winter Wonderland.

Christmas parade | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 3 p.m. | Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion, Lexington | Free | Enjoy festive floats as they cruise downtown Lexington.

Homes for the Holidays | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 1-5 p.m. | Hollywood-Rose Hill, 2818 Devine St., Columbia | $35+ | Join the Shandon Hollywood-Rose Hill Homes for the Holidays Tour of Homes to kick off your Holiday Season.

Y’all-Mart Yalliday Market | Sunday, Dec. 8 | 1-5 p.m. | Art Bar | Shop for the holidays with some southern charm at the final market of the year.

Holiday Market | Sunday, Dec. 15 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Azalea Coffee Bar | Start your Sunday with local vendors, a DJ, and plenty of craft coffee.

Merry Mirci Holiday | Thurs., Dec. 14 | 6-8:30 p.m. | The Loft at Columbia Museum of Art | $50 | Sample up to 24 different wines from Italy, France, the US, and South America, enjoy delicious food from Dupre’s catering, and listen to holiday sounds.

Photos with Santa at Ho-Ho-Hotel Trundle | Sunday, Nov. 24 | 2-4 p.m. | Hotel Trundle | Free | Hotel Trundle will create a whimsical holiday backdrop so that you may take as many photos as your hearts desire. Look forward to hot chocolate + cookies.

It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays

Santa Saturdays at the State Museum |

Sat., Nov. 30 & Sat., Dec. 7, 14, and 21 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | South Carolina State Museum | $10+ | Santa will be at the museum to meet with guests and members so you can take holiday photos. Pro tip: Infants under two and museum members can see Santa for free.

The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 4D show debut is today. Photo by @ambientmediasc + @scstatemuseum

Holiday performances

“A Christmas Carol” | Saturday, Dec. 7 | 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. | Harbison Theatre, | $15 | “A Christmas Carol” is the perfect holiday offering to warm even the Scroogiest of hearts.

“The Nutcracker” | Saturday, Dec. 14-Sunday, Dec. 15 + Saturday, Dec. 20-Sunday, Dec. 21 | Times vary | The Koger Center for The Arts | $30+ | Enjoy the seasonal ballet show to usher in the winter + holiday season.

A Magical Cirque Christmas | Tuesday, Dec. 10 | 7:30 p.m. | Koger Center for the Arts | $39+ | Experience high-flying performances and holiday music.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 4D | Now Showing through Dec. 23 | Times vary | South Carolina State Museum | $15+ | The classic animation shines in an all-new, immersive 4-D Experience (think: chilling air blasts, snow + more) at the South Carolina State Museum for the holidays.

See over one million lights at Fireflies Holiday Lights Photo by @colafireflies

Light displays

Fireflies Holiday Lights | Friday, Nov. 15 to Saturday, Jan. 4 — exclusion dates apply | Segra Park | $10+ | Read about what you can expect at this year’s holiday light show. Spoiler alert — it will feature more lights + entertainment for the whole family.

Holiday Lights on the River | Wednesday, Nov. 27-Tuesday, Dec. 31 | 6-10 p.m. | Saluda Shoals Park | $25+ | Journey through more than three miles of lights featuring colorful, animated light displays of all shapes and sizes

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Lights Before Christmas | Select nights Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 12 | 5-9 p.m. | Riverbanks Zoo and Garden | $20+ | Take your photo with Santa, roast marshmallows at the Jingle Bell Bonfire, and be sure to wear your hat. Pro tip: it snows nightly at Riverbanks during the Lights Before Christmas.

Don’t miss the tree lighting at the South Carolina State House happening at the 58th Governor’s Carolighting event. | Photo via Main Street Columbia’s Facebook page

Holiday lighting ceremonies

58th Annual Governor’s Carolighting | Sunday, Nov. 24 | 4:30-7 p.m. | Gather on the capitol grounds for the annual lighting of the state Christmas tree. Look forward to visits from Santa + live music from regional artists.

Town of Blythewood tree lighting | Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 p.m. | In Blythewood, the tree lighting ceremony in front of Town Hall kicks off the evening. After the lighting, locals are encouraged to head to Doko Meadows Park for a live concert + food trucks.

City of Forest Acres tree lighting | Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 5-8 p.m. | Head to the Lowe’s Foods Shopping Center for a tree lighting, free hot cocoa, face painting, holiday characters (like the Grinch + Santa), and a DJ. Dinner, drinks, and desserts will be on-site for purchase.

Town of Irmo tree lighting | Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 6 p.m. | Head to Irmo Town Park for festivities. Look forward to local school choirs and decorations created by SC Career Kids. After the tree lighting, the community is treated to pizza, hot chocolate, and cookies. Psst — we hear Santa will make an appearance.

Cayce Tree Lighting Ceremony | Thursday, Dec. 5 | The City of Cayce’s tree lighting ceremony, happening at City Hall, will kick off Christmas in Cayce — a three-day holiday celebration. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, local school choirs will perform, and locals can indulge in hot cocoa and sweet treats.

Fort Jackson’s Annual Holiday Tree Lighting | Friday, Dec. 6 | 5-7 p.m. | Head to Patriot’s Park to browse a holiday market, order from food trucks, and listen to live music before the tree lighting countdown begins.

The Town of Lexington’s Carolighting Ceremony | Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:30 p.m. | Join the Town of Lexington at the Icehouse Amphitheater on Friday, Dec. 6 to take pictures with Santa from 4-8 p.m., and watch the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Pro tip: food will be available for purchase.

West Columbia’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting | Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:30 p.m. | West Columbia residents will stroll to City Hall before being entertained by area school children’s art + music. Look forward to — Mrs. Claus will be reading a few Santa letters from children who visited Santa’s Post Office at Carraway Park + cookies with hot chocolate.

Annual Statehouse Menorah Lighting | Monday, Dec. 30 | 5-7 p.m. | Join the Columbia Jewish Federation + local leaders for the annual lighting of the Menorah on the State House grounds. This year, Chanukah begins Wed., Dec. 25, and continues through Thursday, Jan. 2.