Spring Game replaced by Darius Rucker concert and block party

Instead of a spring football game this year, USC Athletics is launching the Garnet & Black Spring Fest on Saturday, April 11.

The event features a concert at Colonial Life Arena headlined by Darius Rucker and Lauren Alaina, along with a free block party in Foundation Square outside the arena.

Why no spring game?

Ongoing construction at Williams-Brice Stadium made hosting the annual spring game challenging, as the university prioritized preparing the stadium for its Saturday, Sept. 5 home opener against Kent State. The Spring Fest was created to give fans an opportunity to get together and meet Gamecock football players.

What to expect

The free block party begins at 1 p.m. in Foundation Square at the corner of Lincoln and Greene streets. It will include autographs from Gamecock football players, food and drinks for sale, inflatables for the kids, and more live music. A detailed schedule is scheduled to be released later.

Doors at Colonial Life Arena for the Darius Rucker show open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Ticket timeline