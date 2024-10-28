Support Us Button Widget
Sports

USC announces updates to Williams-Brice Stadium and the coming of a $350 million hospital

Last week, USC’s Board of Trustees approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an architecture firm to focus on Phase One of reimagining Williams-Brice Stadium + a $350 million, specialized hospital focused on neurology-related illnesses.

October 28, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
USC stadium updates.png

Renderings of the upgrades slated for Williams-Brice Stadium. | Photo via the University of South Carolina

USC’s Board of Trustees approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) + is now looking for an architecture firm to focus on Phase One of reimagining Williams-Brice Stadium. This announcement comes a few months after the board of trustees approved a new master plan outlining several proposed improvements that could change campus + Columbia’s landscape — upgrades to Willy B. included.

Five things to know about the Williams-Brice’s upgrades

  • Phase One primarily focuses on the design of the West and East Sides of the stadium — think: premium suites + the installation of club seats.
  • Funding for the project will come from capital gifts, suite, and premium seating purchases, and related revenue streams.
  • Construction is expected to be complete prior to the 2027 football season and there’s no expectation of games having to relocate from Williams-Brice Stadium.
  • Williams-Brice has the lowest number of suites in the SEC; 18, and current renderings slate the addition of 36 new suites — 30 Original + 6 Founders.
  • The football stadium can currently hold 77,559 but may drop lower due to the addition of suites.
Founders Suite USC (1).png

Initial renderings of a Founders Suite | Rendering via the University of South Carolina

While Phase One is fleshed out, future phases of the redevelopment + enhancements of Willy B. are being conceptualized.

More USC news

Last week, USC announced that it’s planning to develop a $350 million, specialized hospital focused on neurology-related illnesses — think: dementia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, strokes, and more. The new, stand-alone hospital will be the first of its kind in SC, featuring 115 beds, providing state-of-the-art care, and is planned to be located in the BullStreet District as part of USC’s Health Sciences Campus.

More from COLAtoday
fallbackfest2023.png
Festivals
Preview the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest ahead of this weekend
The City of West Columbia’s 8th Annual Fall Back Fest is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. Here’s what you can expect at the free fall festival.
October 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Photo Jan 18 2024, 9 08 02 PM.jpg
Events
A Halloween music and pizza party at Graduate by Hilton
Eric Weiner, founder of The Wild Honey Pie, discusses their Columbia pop-up event, blending pizza, music, and Halloween fun at Graduate by Hotel.
October 25, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
ScoutMotorsPrototypes.png
Business
Take a look at Scout Motors’ newest line of electric SUVs and trucks
Scout Motors hosted an unveiling of its newest SUV prototypes set to be built in its manufacturing plant in Columbia. Take a look.
October 25, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
ccc-circalexington-forrestclonts-webres-18.png
Business
Circa Barber Shop opens a new location in Lexington
With the renovations complete, thanks to Chapin Commercial Construction, another Circa Barber Shop, is now located at 101B E. Main St. in Lexington.
October 24, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
History
TalkDeath’s Halloween Elmwood Cemetery scavenger hunt
Explore Elmwood Cemetery’s history during the TalkDeath Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.
October 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Third Eye Man
Games
Help City Editor Sam to safety by completing this Halloween puzzle
You’ve got to be quick — City Editor Sam has found herself in a bit of a pickle after being lured into one of USC’s old service tunnels sometimes referred to as the catacombs by someone — or something. Solve this puzzle and help City Editor Sam to safety.
October 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop copy 2.png
City
Hear from our readers: What are the best and worst things about Columbia, SC?
Looking for the pros and cons of living in Columbia, SC? We asked our readers and followers to share what they believe to be the best and worst things about Columbia.
October 22, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Patio dining lined up on sidewalk outside Hampton Street Vineyard.
Food
Three local, fresh-ingredient dinners to attend
Looking for farm-to-table dinners, local chef’s flare, cool evenings, and autumnal local-ingredient dishes? Here are three dinners coming up to purchase tickets to.
October 21, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Hands holding a smart phone looking at Rosetta Stone.
Sponsored
Learning cool new skills? That’s speaking our language.
Sponsored by
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
Travel and Outdoors
Feed Columbia birds
Putting out a tube feeder is just the beginning — we’ll get you started in the wide world of birdfeeding.
October 21, 2024
 · 
Dayten Rose