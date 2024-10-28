USC announces updates to Williams-Brice Stadium and the coming of a $350 million hospital

USC’s Board of Trustees approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) + is now looking for an architecture firm to focus on Phase One of reimagining Williams-Brice Stadium. This announcement comes a few months after the board of trustees approved a new master plan outlining several proposed improvements that could change campus + Columbia’s landscape — upgrades to Willy B. included.

Five things to know about the Williams-Brice’s upgrades

Phase One primarily focuses on the design of the West and East Sides of the stadium — think: premium suites + the installation of club seats.

premium suites + the installation of club seats. Funding for the project will come from capital gifts, suite, and premium seating purchases, and related revenue streams.

Construction is expected to be complete prior to the 2027 football season and there’s no expectation of games having to relocate from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Williams-Brice has the lowest number of suites in the SEC; 18 Founders

The football stadium can currently hold 77,559 but may drop lower due to the addition of suites.

Initial renderings of a Founders Suite | Rendering via the University of South Carolina

While Phase One is fleshed out, future phases of the redevelopment + enhancements of Willy B. are being conceptualized.

More USC news

Last week, USC announced that it’s planning to develop a $350 million, specialized hospital focused on neurology-related illnesses — think: dementia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, strokes, and more. The new, stand-alone hospital will be the first of its kind in SC, featuring 115 beds, providing state-of-the-art care, and is planned to be located in the BullStreet District as part of USC’s Health Sciences Campus.