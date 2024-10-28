USC announces updates to Williams-Brice Stadium and the coming of a $350 million hospital
Last week, USC’s Board of Trustees approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) for an architecture firm to focus on Phase One of reimagining Williams-Brice Stadium + a $350 million, specialized hospital focused on neurology-related illnesses.
USC’s Board of Trustees approved a Request for Proposal (RFP) + is now looking for an architecture firm to focus on Phase One of reimagining Williams-Brice Stadium. This announcement comes a few months after the board of trustees approved a new master plan outlining several proposed improvements that could change campus + Columbia’s landscape — upgrades to Willy B. included.
Five things to know about the Williams-Brice’s upgrades
- Phase One primarily focuses on the design of the West and East Sides of the stadium — think: premium suites + the installation of club seats.
- Funding for the project will come from capital gifts, suite, and premium seating purchases, and related revenue streams.
- Construction is expected to be complete prior to the 2027 football season and there’s no expectation of games having to relocate from Williams-Brice Stadium.
- Williams-Brice has the lowest number of suites in the SEC; 18, and current renderings slate the addition of 36 new suites — 30 Original + 6 Founders.
- The football stadium can currently hold 77,559 but may drop lower due to the addition of suites.
While Phase One is fleshed out, future phases of the redevelopment + enhancements of Willy B. are being conceptualized.
More USC news
Last week, USC announced that it’s planning to develop a $350 million, specialized hospital focused on neurology-related illnesses — think: dementia, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, strokes, and more. The new, stand-alone hospital will be the first of its kind in SC, featuring 115 beds, providing state-of-the-art care, and is planned to be located in the BullStreet District as part of USC’s Health Sciences Campus.