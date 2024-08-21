Jam Room Music Festival returns to Columbia this October

The Jam Room Music Festival returns to downtown Cola on Saturday, Oct. 26. In its 11th year, it will feature live music performances on two stages in the Main Street District from 12 to 10 p.m.

In addition to music you can jam out to, the weekend festival will include activities hosted by other local arts organizations, food vendors, and beverages provided by WeCo Bottle and Beer Garden. Bonus: Leading up to the festival, several partner events will take place around town.

This year’s lineup highlights Southeast + national talent and will be headlined by Real Estate — a Brooklyn-based band that recently returned from a European tour. Fun fact: Their latest album was produced by GRAMMY-winning producer and songwriter Daniel Tashian. Meet the rest of the lineup.

Local love

Meet three artists, hailing from Cola that will perform at this year’s festival.

PATx | Representing Cola, this local artist just wrapped up a pop-up shop in partnership with the local nonprofit Made with COLA Love.

Moses and the Wilderness | This Midlands-based musician was ranked in The Post and Courier’s top 20 best SC albums in 2023.

MIDS | The punk band is made up of members from local bands you may recognize like Dear Blanca, Stagbriar, Ivadell, and numbtongue.