What do you call someone from Columbia, SC?

Columbians it is.

With 444 responses in the newsletter and hundreds of comments on Facebook and Instagram, the results are in — the term “Soda Citizen” garnered some pretty strong feelings.

The good

“I like it. For those who don’t, don’t use it. Call it what you want. It’s not that serious.” — Sandy H.

“Soda City is awesome! I love it that we have our own little name.” — Traci S.

It’s cute. It’s catchy. It’s unique. I love it. We named our stamp club “The Soda City Stampers.” — Terri W.

The bad

“I don’t think Soda City makes any sense at all. I understand that locals are used to it and probably like it. But, to all the people moving to South Carolina, it makes NO sense. I vote to get rid of it.” — Roxanne G.

“Stop trying to make Soda City happen.” Definitely cringy and trying way too hard.” — Lauren N.

“I thought “Soda City” was just referring to the market on Saturdays and I love it. But for the city, I refer to it as Cola. I will never refer to Columbia as Soda City.” — Lydia P.

The apathetic

“It is perfectly fine. Can’t change everything because a few people don’t like it.” — Steve B.

“Every city has a nickname. If you don’t like it then move somewhere else. It’s not a big deal” — Mark C.

The general consensus

“I like Soda City to describe Columbia; However, I don’t like “Soda Citizen” to describe locals.” — Rob S.

“I love Soda City I don’t like Soda Citizen. Never heard of that before but I know that Soda City is loved by many.” — Mckenzie W.

“Columbians. We don’t need a “nickname.” But Soda City is great!” — Lyn W.