What do you call someone from Columbia, SC?

COLAtoday readers shared their feelings on both nicknames for Columbia and what you call people from the city. From Soda Citizens to Columbians, here are their thoughts on the matter.

April 16, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Soda City

You may recognize the term Soda City the most from Soda City Market — Columbia’s local, Saturday vendor market. | Photo by @brett.cr3

Columbians it is.

With 444 responses in the newsletter and hundreds of comments on Facebook and Instagram, the results are in — the term “Soda Citizen” garnered some pretty strong feelings.

The good

  • “I like it. For those who don’t, don’t use it. Call it what you want. It’s not that serious.” — Sandy H.
  • “Soda City is awesome! I love it that we have our own little name.” — Traci S.
  • It’s cute. It’s catchy. It’s unique. I love it. We named our stamp club “The Soda City Stampers.” — Terri W.

The bad

  • “I don’t think Soda City makes any sense at all. I understand that locals are used to it and probably like it. But, to all the people moving to South Carolina, it makes NO sense. I vote to get rid of it.” — Roxanne G.
  • “Stop trying to make Soda City happen.” Definitely cringy and trying way too hard.” — Lauren N.
  • “I thought “Soda City” was just referring to the market on Saturdays and I love it. But for the city, I refer to it as Cola. I will never refer to Columbia as Soda City.” — Lydia P.

The apathetic

  • “It is perfectly fine. Can’t change everything because a few people don’t like it.” — Steve B.
  • “Every city has a nickname. If you don’t like it then move somewhere else. It’s not a big deal” — Mark C.

The general consensus

  • “I like Soda City to describe Columbia; However, I don’t like “Soda Citizen” to describe locals.” — Rob S.
  • “I love Soda City I don’t like Soda Citizen. Never heard of that before but I know that Soda City is loved by many.” — Mckenzie W.
  • “Columbians. We don’t need a “nickname.” But Soda City is great!” — Lyn W.

Thanks to all who participated. Now we can return to the old debate, are we all Sandlappers?