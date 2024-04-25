The grand opening of the Farmer’s Market Xchange in Columbia

Coinciding with National Small Business Week, a grand opening of Farmers Market Xchange is set for Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Located at 912 Lady St. in the Vista, the Toms Creek Family Farms’ artisan market will offer fresh deli meats and cheeses, fresh baked goods, coffee, and more.

To mark the occasion, Farmer’s Market Xchange is offering discounts, including 10% off storewide and 20% off all bread and pastries. You can also look forward to wagyu burgers for lunch + a wine sampling.

It’s open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will serve hot lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Take a look inside.