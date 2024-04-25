Business

The grand opening of the Farmer’s Market Xchange in Columbia

Happening at the beginning of National Small Business Week, Farmer’s Market Xchange will host a grand opening and offer discounts to celebrate.

April 25, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
FarmersMarketX2.png

Don’t miss the grand opening, happening on Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. | Photo provided by AC Public Relations

Coinciding with National Small Business Week, a grand opening of Farmers Market Xchange is set for Monday, April 29 at 10 a.m. Located at 912 Lady St. in the Vista, the Toms Creek Family Farms’ artisan market will offer fresh deli meats and cheeses, fresh baked goods, coffee, and more.

To mark the occasion, Farmer’s Market Xchange is offering discounts, including 10% off storewide and 20% off all bread and pastries. You can also look forward to wagyu burgers for lunch + a wine sampling.

It’s open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will serve hot lunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Take a look inside.

More from COLAtoday
City of Columbia lofo
City
The City of Columbia unveiled a new city logo
April 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
methodicalcoffee_1713277191_3347534166172593428_1329770674.png
Business
Methodical Coffee flagship store coming to BullStreet District
April 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
SM-KentuckyDerby2024-LS-970x545.jpg
Retail
Get derby-ready with Six & Main
April 12, 2024
Several photos of a rental home with marble showers, chandeliers and a decorative fireplace.
Government
New regulations for short-term rentals in Richland County
April 11, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson