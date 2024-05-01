Sponsored Content
Newest foodie additions to the Vista

The Vista’s got your cravings covered with its growing food scene.

May 1, 2024 • 
Germaine FooVista Guild
A render of Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Columbia, SC.

Something delicious is brewing at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, slated to open the first week of May on Gervais St.

Render provided by Vista Guild

Dig in, COLA: Columbia’s culinary scene is continuously growing with new restaurants and unique concepts. If you’re a fellow foodie always on the lookout for new flavors, be sure to check out these recent + upcoming additions to The Vista:

Recently opened:

  • Surf’s Up Acai Bowls: Serving Columbia’s original gourmet soft serve açaí.
  • The Hollow: A forest-to-table restaurant specializing in the traditions of rustic American cooking (think: a rotating menu of bison, quail, boar, rabbit, and seasonal vegetables).

Coming soon:

  • Bitty & Beau’s Coffee: A human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee proudly employs 400+ individuals with disabilities nationwide.
  • Dulce Bakery and Café: A family-owned and operated spot offering a variety of cakes, cupcakes, pastries, and more.

