Newest foodie additions to the Vista

Dig in, COLA: Columbia’s culinary scene is continuously growing with new restaurants and unique concepts. If you’re a fellow foodie always on the lookout for new flavors, be sure to check out these recent + upcoming additions to The Vista:
Recently opened:
- Surf’s Up Acai Bowls: Serving Columbia’s original gourmet soft serve açaí.
- The Hollow: A forest-to-table restaurant specializing in the traditions of rustic American cooking (think: a rotating menu of bison, quail, boar, rabbit, and seasonal vegetables).
Coming soon:
- Bitty & Beau’s Coffee: A human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee proudly employs 400+ individuals with disabilities nationwide.
- Dulce Bakery and Café: A family-owned and operated spot offering a variety of cakes, cupcakes, pastries, and more.