Your guide to 2023 Midlands municipal elections

Voters in Richland and Lexington counties will head to the polls today for several key municipal elections.

Here’s your guide to the candidates and essential voter information:

Note: The City of Cayce General Election and Town of Irmo General Election are held in both Richland and Lexington Counties.

Richland County

Arcadia Lakes

Town Council: Janet Holland and Linda Z Jackson

Blythewood

Mayor: Bryan S Franklin and Sloan Jarvis Griffin III Town Council: Eddie Baughman, Donald B Brock Jr, Andrea Fripp, and Patricia D Hovis



Cayce

Incumbent Elise Partin and Abbott Bray

Columbia

District 02: Ed McDowell District 03: Moe Baddourah and Will Brennan face off At Large: Tyler Bailey, Jesse Bullard, and Christa Williams

Irmo

Mayor: Bill Danielson and Barry A. Walker Sr Town Council: Jeff Allen, Phyllis Coleman, George Frazier, Gabriel Penfield, and Erik Sickinger



Lexington County

Batesburg-Leesville

District 02: David W Bouknight Jr. District 04: Betty Barnes Hartley and Johnnie Mae Speach-Lemon District 06: Tillman Gives and Paul Wise Dist 8: Bob Hall

Lexington

Mayor: Hazel Livingston runs unopposed for Mayor Town Council: Will Allen, Greg Brewer, Bennett Casto, Edwin Gerace, Matthew Graham, Todd R Lyle, Jeannie Michaels, and Amelia Cherry Pocta School Board Election : District 4: Troy S Harper

Pelion

Town Council: John Greg Downer, John Elkin, and Daniel F Shumpert

Pine Ridge

Town Council: Beth Spires Sturkie and Maria Jeffcoat Urbanek

Springdale

Town Council: Viki Sox Fecas, Steve O Hallman, and Cory Hook



Voting Tips:



Check Polling Location

Registration and ID: Ensure you’re registered and know what ID to bring.

Assistance: Contact your county voter registration office with any questions.

This election includes pivotal roles from mayoral to council seats, affecting community direction and policies. Your participation is crucial in shaping the future of our communities.

Visit SC Votes full details, a sample ballot, more info on all candidates, and to verify your voting information.

