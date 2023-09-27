Fall drink specials to try in Columbia

‘Tis the season for Pumpkin Spiced Lattes (PSL), but for this seasonal drink list, we’re highlighting fall flavors beyond the typical PSL to tickle your taste buds.

Grab that sweater from the back of your closet, ditch the cold brew, and try one of these fall drinks from around the Soda City.

Indah Coffee is smashing pumpkins in the promo video for its fall drink specials. | Screenshot via Indah Coffee

Caffeinated concoctions

Azalia Coffee Bar, 2700 Devine St. | Show your school spirit with this fall gameday drink special. The hot latte is made with red velvet syrup + chocolate milk before being topped with a USC stencil.

Curiosity Coffee, 2327 Main St. | Did you miss your morning bowl of cereal? No worries. Try the “Reese’s Puff” served hot or cold and created by barista Joshua Moellering.

Drip, 729 Saluda Ave. | Drip is elevating the pumpkin game with its housemade roasted pumpkin syrup latte sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and finished with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Indah, 2238 Sumter St. | Indah dropped its fall drink menu last week with a music video set to The Smashing Pumpkins hit “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.” Warning, pumpkins were smashed in the making of this video.

Loveland Coffee, 7475 Carlisle St., Irmo | If you just can’t get enough pumpkin spice in your life, Loveland has you covered with its half gallon batch-brewed latte that now comes in a pumpkin flavor. Order one online for pickup.

Warm up with a cold one

River Rat Brewery,1231 Shop Rd. | River Rat’s Märzen lager is back on tap just in time for the Oktoberfest event happening Saturday, Oct. 7.

Steel Hands Brewery, 2350 Foreman St. | Winter is coming and so is Steel Hand’s Doppel Bock German Style Amber Lager. Celebrate the release with goats on Saturday, Oct. 7.