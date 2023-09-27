Gamecock WBB land at No. 4 in preseason ranking

The Athletic’s preseason Top 25 dropped on Tuesday placing the Gamecock women’s basketball team at No. 4. They’re among five SEC teams in the rankings, with LSU leading at No. 1.

The Gamecocks’ strengths include defense and their interior play, but there will be a lot of new faces on the court now that the standout “Freshies” class of 2019 have moved on, many to the WNBA.

The Gamecocks begin their season on Nov. 6 against Notre Dame in Paris. A preseason exhibition game is anticipated but unconfirmed.

Speaking of USC women’s basketball players who are now in the WNBA, Gamecock great A’Ja Wilson will be back in town to host a fundraiser for the Columbia Parks and Rec Foundation on Monday, Nov. 13, and we hear she’ll be getting a special award.