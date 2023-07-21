Gamecocks at SEC Media Days

The South Carolina Gamecocks are predicted to finish third in the SEC Eastern Division, according to a preseason poll of media covering the annual SEC Football Media Days. The Gamecocks, who received 1254 points in the poll, trail Georgia and Tennessee, who received 2011 and 1682 points.

Expectations are high this year with Coach Shane Beamer entering his third year with senior Quarterback Spencer Rattler leading the team. Some analysts have Spencer as a top five QB leading into next year’s NFL draft.

The Gamecocks will kick off their 2023 season against the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 2 in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Grab your tickets here, and don’t forget your swag.

