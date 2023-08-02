Gamecocks Football pick five star commitment

Five-star defensive end Dylan Stewart committed to the Gamecocks over Ohio State this week, becoming the highest-rated defensive end commitment since local Jordan Burch committed from Hammond School.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect out of Washington, D.C. has been catching fire in the college football recruiting world and in Cola. It’s a name you’ll likely see on the marquee of The Cotton Gin in Five Points over the next few years.

Currently ranked as the No. 10 player and No. 2 edge rusher, according to the 247Sports Composite, Dylan is now the top recruit in the Gamecock’s class which boasts six top-200 players.

Don’t look too far ahead. The No. 23 Gamecocks will duke it out in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.