SUBSCRIBE

Gamecocks Football pick five star commitment

Dylan Stewart committed to the Gamecocks over Ohio State, making him one of the top recruits in the history of the program.

August 2, 2023 • 
David Stringer
dylan-stewart.jpg

Dylan Stewart is currently the top commitment in the 2024 class. | Photo via Gamecock Athletics

Five-star defensive end Dylan Stewart committed to the Gamecocks over Ohio State this week, becoming the highest-rated defensive end commitment since local Jordan Burch committed from Hammond School.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound prospect out of Washington, D.C. has been catching fire in the college football recruiting world and in Cola. It’s a name you’ll likely see on the marquee of The Cotton Gin in Five Points over the next few years.

Currently ranked as the No. 10 player and No. 2 edge rusher, according to the 247Sports Composite, Dylan is now the top recruit in the Gamecock’s class which boasts six top-200 players.

Don’t look too far ahead. The No. 23 Gamecocks will duke it out in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the North Carolina Tar Heels.