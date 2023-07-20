Columbia Parking Services has launched a 30-day amnesty program, running through July 31.

The program forgives all late fees on parking citations that are 30 days to 3 years old, potentially saving citizens significant amounts. However, the amnesty does not apply to online payments or traffic citations.

To participate, Soda Citizens must visit the office at 820 Washington St. between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., provide the citation or vehicle plate, and make full payment at the time of request.

This opportunity comes as the city tests a new enforcement device, the “Barnacle,” which will be attached to the windshields of vehicles with three or more citations older than 30 days and valued at over $100. Don’t miss this chance to clear old tickets.

