Hip Hop Family Day returns

The Koger Center for the Arts is set to host World Famous Hip-Hop Family Day on August 19, marking the festival’s return after a three-year hiatus. The festival will take place on the front lawn and feature the outdoor stage facing Assembly Street.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the festival coincides with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, coinciding with celebrations being held all around the world. Love, Peace & Hip-Hop — the parent nonprofit of the festival — also unveiled its new WEALTH Initiative, promoting wellness, education, alliances, leadership, technology, and history.

Stay tuned for the lineup reveal on July 1.