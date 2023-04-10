Plan Ahead for these spring events in Columbia, SC

Spring calendars are filling up quickly, so make sure to add these fun events before you’re all booked up.

Kinetic Derby Day | Saturday, April 22 | Meeting and State Streets, West Columbia | Free | Arrive early for the kinetic sculpture parade followed by soapbox racing, and the obstacle course.

Bark to the Park 2023 | Saturday, April 22 | Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Rd. | $40 | Bark to the Park is Pawmetto Lifeline’s spring fundraiser to help homeless pets.

8th Annual SC Cornbread Festival | Sunday, April 30 | 2847 N. Main St. | $10 | A festival celebrating all things cornbread, including tastings, vendors, and live music.

BirdFest | Friday + Saturday, May 5-6 | 8444 Old River Rd., Pinewood, SC | $100 Weekend Pass; $55 Friday or Saturday Pass | This year’s Birdfest is in association with the South Carolina Waterfowl Association and offers a weekend of family fun and live music from Steep Canyon Rangers, Town Mountain, Cosmic Possum, Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters, Seth Walker, and Henhouse Prowlers.