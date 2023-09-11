South Carolina Philharmonic kicks off 59th season with The Rose of Sonora

The South Carolina Philharmonic is set to kick off its 59th season with a performance of “The Rose of Sonora” on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. This wild west-themed program spotlights the talents of violinist Holly Mulcahy, performing a concerto composed specifically for her by George S. Clinton. George is an award-winning composer who has scored over 100 films, most notably “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.”

Holly, known for her advocacy in making classical music accessible, shared her enthusiasm for the concerto’s strong female lead, a rarity in Western narratives.

Beyond the music; concertgoers can also enjoy “The Saloon of Sonora,” a western-themed dinner event from 5-7 p.m., featuring live entertainment, including a performance by George S. Clinton himself. Tickets are available now.