Southern Livings top 20 things to do in Cola

Southern Living Magazine featured Columbia in a recent article, highlighting our “small-town charm and Southern hospitality.”

The article showcases Columbia’s culinary scene, sports culture, and diverse entertainment options. From enjoying a Gamecocks football game to exploring the Main Street District, the article provides a guide to the Capital City.

It highlights local favorites like Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles, Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, and the Soda City Market. The piece underscores Columbia’s status as a destination that offers a perfect mix of small-town charm, Southern hospitality, and a bustling city center.

