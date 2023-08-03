3 reasons to visit Burnsville, NC this summer

Looking to get away this summer? We hope you like adventure. Enter: Burnsville, NC, a charming mountain town offering endless outdoor opportunities and foodie excursions.
Pack your bags because in Burnsville, there’s...
- Hiking with views for days — Burnsville has hundreds of miles of trails and is home to Mount Mitchell, the highest peak east of the Mississippi River. At the observation tower, hikers can see up to 85 miles away at an elevation of 6,684 ft.
- Cool excursions — From kayaking and tubing to fly fishing and waterfall hikes, Burnsville has an abundance of outdoor activities that offer fun ways to escape the heat. Rather be indoors? View the world’s skies inside Arthur Planetarium.
- Lots of local eats — Head downtown to refuel with coffee and whoopie pies from Appalachian Java and dig into barbecue at Pig & Grits.
Ready to go? Browse 50 unique places to stay (think: cabins, cottages, and glamping).