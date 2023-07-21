Upcoming collaboration dinners in the Soda City

Columbia’s food scene is embracing the trend of collaboration dinners where chefs, brewers, and other culinary experts come together to create unique dining experiences.

These events are not just about wine pairings anymore, and Soda Citizens are proving their excitement by selling them out — so act fast.

Here are some upcoming collaboration dinners:

Cola Love x The Spice Dhaba: Indian Summer Night | Friday, July 28 | 5-10 p.m. | femmexColumbia, 1501 Richland St. | Free, no ticket necessary | Enjoy a culinary journey featuring crispy Pappadum, aromatic Pulao, and Mughal Korma. Don’t miss the Bazaar featuring all things Spice Dhaba, spice blends, dhabas, recipe books, and Ayurvedic skin care products.

Chanterelle Season Celebration Dinner | Sunday, August 6 | Times vary | The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St. | $80 | Celebrate the chanterelle season with a special dinner prepared by master forager Megan Cole. Tickets include wine pairings. Email to reserve your spot.

Bella Notte: Pasta + Portraits Date Night | Saturday, August 5 | 6-9 p.m. | NoMa Warehouse, 2222 Sumter St. | $100 | The event includes a pasta dinner for two prepared by Dorsia Pasta, a bottle of wine, and a professional portrait by Katie Wilson.

Angel’s Envy Dinner | Monday, August 21 | 6:30-9 p.m. | City Roots, 1005 Airport Blvd. | $125 | This dinner features a five-course meal prepared by Chef Frank Bradley from Bourbon and Farm to Table Event Co. and Chef Pierce Bowers from Home Team BBQ, with cocktail pairings for each course.

These collaboration dinners offer a unique way to experience Columbia’s diverse culinary scene.