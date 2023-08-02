Richland County unveils new Penny Tax website

Table of Contents
Richland County has launched a new website dedicated to the Transportation Penny Tax Program, a voter-approved initiative that began in 2012. Richland Penny offers residents a transparent view of how the one percent sales tax is being utilized to fund projects across the county.
The Penny Tax has a maximum revenue of $1.07 billion, to be used over 22 years or until the budget is depleted. Since its inception, the program has completed more than 500 projects, contributing to the development and improvement of our infrastructure.
Let’s take a look at some notable projects:
Completed
- Green Street Development — This project converted Greene Street into a 3-lane roadway with sidewalks and bike lanes, including a new bridge.
- N. Main Street widening — Repaired and improved safety with lighting and crosswalks on a 1.7-mile stretch of road
- Three Rivers Greenway Phase 1B — This included an 8-ft-wide concrete trail along the Saluda River, featuring boardwalks, lighting, and amenities.
Underway
- Blythewood Road Widening — A $15.6 million project to enhance safety and capacity in Northeast Richland
- Bull Street at Elmwood Avenue — Improvements aim to boost safety and reduce driver wait times by 60%.
- Gills Creek Greenway — Phase 2 of the project includes 2,500 linear ft. of a greenway and trail with boardwalks, extending along Gills Creek.
- Polo Road + Windsor Lake Greenway — The project includes 0.75 miles of a greenway and trail with bridges and boardwalks, extending from Windsor Lake Boulevard to Alpine Road.
Upcoming
- Broad River Road Widening — The scope includes a five-lane section between Royal Tower Drive and Dutch Fork Road, with on-street bike lanes and sidewalks.
- Columbia Mall Greenway — The proposed project is a greenway that bypasses the congested areas around the mall.
- Three Rivers Greenway projects — This project continues the greenway north under I-126 and crosses the Broad River.