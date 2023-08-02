Richland County unveils new Penny Tax website

Richland County has launched a new website dedicated to the Transportation Penny Tax Program, a voter-approved initiative that began in 2012. Richland Penny offers residents a transparent view of how the one percent sales tax is being utilized to fund projects across the county.

The Penny Tax has a maximum revenue of $1.07 billion, to be used over 22 years or until the budget is depleted. Since its inception, the program has completed more than 500 projects, contributing to the development and improvement of our infrastructure.

Let’s take a look at some notable projects:

Completed

Underway

Upcoming