The City of Columbia widened a 1.7-mile stretch of road on North Main Street

Richland County completed improvements and widened a 1.7-mile stretch of North Main Street, extending from Anthony Avenue to Fuller Avenue.

The widening and repaving project was possible thanks to Richland County’s Transportation Penny Program — a $1.07 billion initiative, voted on by Richland County citizens in 2012. The Transportation Penny Program will be utilized for 22 years or until the budget runs out.

See a complete list of projects the billion-dollar budget is supporting pertaining to paving, resurfacing, pedestrian improvements, intersections, and more.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other Councilmen attended a ribbon cutting to celebrate the end of the widening of North Main Street project. We’re recapping the details of this improvement project.

Project details

Upgrades to the ~1.7-mile stretch include:



A widened + repaved the road

Enhanced roadway aesthetics by developing designated crosswalks

Improved landscaping

Increased night safety by implementing street lighting + more pedestrian routes

Some relocated utilities underground.

According to this prioritization of widening projects document, the North Main Widening project ranked No. 4 in priority and cost ~$53 million.

Budget breakdown