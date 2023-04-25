The City of Columbia widened a 1.7-mile stretch of road on North Main Street
The widening and repaving project was possible thanks to Richland County’s Transportation Penny Program — a $1.07 billion initiative, voted on by Richland County citizens in 2012. The Transportation Penny Program will be utilized for 22 years or until the budget runs out.
Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other Councilmen attended a ribbon cutting to celebrate the end of the widening of North Main Street project. We’re recapping the details of this improvement project.
Project details
Upgrades to the ~1.7-mile stretch include:
- A widened + repaved the road
- Enhanced roadway aesthetics by developing designated crosswalks
- Improved landscaping
- Increased night safety by implementing street lighting + more pedestrian routes
- Some relocated utilities underground.
According to this prioritization of widening projects document, the North Main Widening project ranked No. 4 in priority and cost ~$53 million.
Budget breakdown
- $30 million from the Richland Transportation Penny program
- $16.65 million Tiger Grant
- $1.3 million Federal Earmark
- $5.4 million from the City of Columbia for water and sewer work.