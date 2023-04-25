SUBSCRIBE
City

The City of Columbia widened a 1.7-mile stretch of road on North Main Street

The widening and repaving project was possible thanks to Richland County’s Transportation Penny Program — a $1.07 billion initiative that will be utilized for 22 years or until the budget has been depleted.

April 25, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
North Main Street Widening project

A 1.7-mile stretch of North Main Street was widened, resurfaced, and more. | Photo via Google Maps

Table of Contents
Project details
Budget breakdown

Richland County completed improvements and widened a 1.7-mile stretch of North Main Street, extending from Anthony Avenue to Fuller Avenue.

The widening and repaving project was possible thanks to Richland County’s Transportation Penny Program — a $1.07 billion initiative, voted on by Richland County citizens in 2012. The Transportation Penny Program will be utilized for 22 years or until the budget runs out.

See a complete list of projects the billion-dollar budget is supporting pertaining to paving, resurfacing, pedestrian improvements, intersections, and more.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other Councilmen attended a ribbon cutting to celebrate the end of the widening of North Main Street project. We’re recapping the details of this improvement project.

Project details

Upgrades to the ~1.7-mile stretch include:

  • A widened + repaved the road
  • Enhanced roadway aesthetics by developing designated crosswalks
  • Improved landscaping
  • Increased night safety by implementing street lighting + more pedestrian routes
  • Some relocated utilities underground.

According to this prioritization of widening projects document, the North Main Widening project ranked No. 4 in priority and cost ~$53 million.

Budget breakdown

  • $30 million from the Richland Transportation Penny program
  • $16.65 million Tiger Grant
  • $1.3 million Federal Earmark
  • $5.4 million from the City of Columbia for water and sewer work.
News
