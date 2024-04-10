Main Street Jazz Fest returns in spring

Main Street Jazz Fest returns to downtown Columbia on Saturday, May 11 from 2-9 p.m. The free outdoor celebration put on by the ColaJazz Foundation will happen on the 1700 block featuring a stellar lineup of jazz luminaries and up-and-coming artists.

2 p.m. | Capital City Big Band | Kick off the festival with the swinging tunes of one of Columbia’s own.

3:30 p.m. | Lolivone de la Rosa with Jamile | Guitarist Lolivone de la Rosa (Puerto Rico) and vocalist Jamile (Brazil) showcase their smooth jazz sounds.

5 p.m. | Patrick Bartley | Grammy-nominated saxophonist Patrick Bartley Jr. will take the stage for a genre-spanning performance.

6:30 p.m. | Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom | Allison Miller’s Boom Tic Boom, a band led by talented drummer Allison Miller, blends free and straight-ahead jazz.