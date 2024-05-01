5 local Mexican restaurants to visit in Columbia

Cinco de Mayo is around the corner, so we pulled together a limited list of five local Mexican restaurants with some of our favorite menu items to try.

Go out

Coa Agaveria Y Cocina, 823A Lady St., Columbia

Beat the crowds and enjoy its classic Coa Margarita or the Margarita Fresca, available in pomegranate, hibiscus, cucumber, mint, strawberry, or mango flavors on Saturday. Note: It will be closed on Sunday.

Masa Mexican Street Food , 2811A Rosewood Dr., Columbia + 2209 West Dekalb St., Camden

Masa will be offering $2 off Masa margaritas, $2 off house tequila, and $2 off Pueblo Viejo Blanco.

City Editor Sam here — Masa’s House Margarita is my favorite marg in town.

Moctezuma Taqueria, 506 Beltline Blvd., Columbia

You may have had these tacos served out of its beloved food truck, but we recommend going in person at its brick-and-mortar location. Pro tip — once they run out of something, they are out, so if you’re planning on visiting a few locations on Sunday, go here first.

Real Mexico, 2421 Bush River Rd., Columbia

Voted best Mexican Restaurant for 2023 in Free Times’s Best of Columbia contest — Real Mexico teased pineapple-infused tequila on a Cinco de Mayo social media post.

City editor David here — I recommend ordering the Molcajete dinner from Real Mexico — a hot stone mortar filled with salsa Verde, strips of carne asada, grilled chicken, cactus, onions, cheese, and chorizo. Served with a side of warm tortillas.

Tacos Nayarit, 1531 Percival Rd., Columbia

Fun fact: Tacos Nayarit’s new location is currently under construction at 1100 Knox Abbott Dr. in Cayce and is expected to open later this year. While you wait, order some street tacos at its Percival Road location and sit on an orange picnic table under the patio lights.

Stay in

There is an abundance of grocers in the Midlands offering ingredients from various regions of Mexico. If you want to avoid the crowds this weekend and stay at home, head to one of these local grocery stores for ingredients and other items.Pro tip — La Estrella is not only a market but a dining spot as well.

