Support your favorite nonprofit on Midlands Gives Day

Did you know there are 600+ local nonprofits making a difference in the Midlands? On Midlands Gives Day, you can support them with just a few clicks.

What is Midlands Gives?

Midlands Gives, an initiative by Central Carolina Community Foundation, aims to raise funds and awareness for local nonprofits across 11 Midlands counties.

Today marks the 11th annual Midlands Gives Day, an 18-hour online giving event that makes it easy for folks to donate to their favorite nonprofits.

Why participate?

Every dollar goes a long way. Donations of $10 or more qualify nonprofits for an extra boost with sponsored prize incentives. For example, nonprofits with the highest number of unique donors stand to win additional prizes + matching funds.

In 2023 alone, there were:



21,179 individual donations made

11,598 unique donors

24.51% of donors who donated to a new nonprofit organization

Since Midlands Gives launched in 2014, these figures have translated into a whopping $24.7 million raised, empowering hundreds of local nonprofits.

How you can show your support

Midlands Gives’ online giving platform

Feeling generous? With a minimum donation of $10, you can support as many organizations as you’d like through a streamlined checkout process.

With a minimum donation of $10, you can support as many organizations as you’d like through a streamlined checkout process. Got a cause that’s near and dear to your heart? Create a fundraiser page

Create a Celebrate giving at the Midlands Gives Block Party, happening today at Segra Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Play giant outdoor games and win prizes while supporting local nonprofits. Hot dogs, popcorn, and soft drinks will be available while supplies last.

Keep tabs on this leaderboard for live updates on the total amount raised for each nonprofit.

Explore 600+ nonprofits