A preview of the Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Join other Columbians for a taste of Louisiana at the 18th Annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival, taking place this Saturday, May 4 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., indulge in Columbia’s largest crawfish boil — we’re talking 10,000 pounds of crawfish — and savor Cajun favorites like boudin, etouffee, jambalaya, and more.
What to expect
- Live music on two stages, featuring headliners Yacht Rock Revue, along with other acts like The Ramblers, Easy Honey, and more
- Kids area with games + activities
- Arts and crafts village showcasing SC artists
Advance tickets are available for $12, and day-of tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.
Pro tips
- No animals, backpacks, and outside food or beverages are allowed but feel free to bring clutch-sized purses, folding chairs, and blankets.
- If crawfish isn’t your thing, there will be more than a dozen food vendors on site selling fair foods and other southern dishes.