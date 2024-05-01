Culture  Festivals

A preview of the Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Ready to grub on 10,000 lbs of Louisiana crawfish and other Cajun delights at the 18th annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival? Us too.

May 1, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Get ready to grub on 10,000 pounds of crawfish, Cola. | Photo by Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Join other Columbians for a taste of Louisiana at the 18th Annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival, taking place this Saturday, May 4 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., indulge in Columbia’s largest crawfish boil — we’re talking 10,000 pounds of crawfish — and savor Cajun favorites like boudin, etouffee, jambalaya, and more.

What to expect

  • Live music on two stages, featuring headliners Yacht Rock Revue, along with other acts like The Ramblers, Easy Honey, and more
  • Kids area with games + activities
  • Arts and crafts village showcasing SC artists

Advance tickets are available for $12, and day-of tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.

Pro tips

  • No animals, backpacks, and outside food or beverages are allowed but feel free to bring clutch-sized purses, folding chairs, and blankets.
  • If crawfish isn’t your thing, there will be more than a dozen food vendors on site selling fair foods and other southern dishes.
