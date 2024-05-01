A preview of the Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Join other Columbians for a taste of Louisiana at the 18th Annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival, taking place this Saturday, May 4 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., indulge in Columbia’s largest crawfish boil — we’re talking 10,000 pounds of crawfish — and savor Cajun favorites like boudin, etouffee, jambalaya, and more.

What to expect

Live music on two stages, featuring headliners Yacht Rock Revue, The Ramblers Easy Honey

Kids area with games + activities

Arts and crafts village showcasing SC artists

Advance tickets are available for $12, and day-of tickets are $15. Children 12 and under are free.

Pro tips