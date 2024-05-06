Sponsored Content
Up to 80% off and free shipping? That’s our way to shop

We picked out our favorite on-sale furniture and decor (but the sale ends tonight).

May 6, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdieWayfair
Sponsored by
Slideshow of interior photos of a moody bedroom, bright kitchen nook, and a velvet sofa.

Warmer weather is on it’s way — it’s time to enjoy the fresh air and prep for spring + summer gatherings, both indoor and outdoor.

Photos provided by Wayfair

Recently moved or using spring cleaning as an excuse to finally finish off that one room you just haven’t gotten around to? If either of these are you, or you’ve just had your eye on a big piece of furniture or new kitchen appliance for a while, your time has come.

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is back, but, like most good things, it’s not here for long — Way Day kicked off yesterday and ends tonight at midnight PST.

We did some shopping ourselves and are sharing our favorite deals below for inspo. Happy shopping, COLA.

What we’re eyeing

  • Bonfire 2.0 Wood Burning Fire Pit: Enjoy a bonfire without having to switch chairs depending on which way the wind is blowing. The fire pit takes out the inconvenience of a smoky flame all while creating a perfect backyard bonfire atmosphere.
  • Kamado wifi grill: If you’re looking to try smoking your own meat at home, you’re going to need the proper tools. You can control the temperature and the smoke of this grill through the Kamado app (and never miss a Gamecock touchdown).
  • Nordic Ware Naturals 3 Piece Baking Set: Baking sheets are something you never think to buy for yourself or replace — so take this as an excuse to do so.

Shop and save up to 80% on everything from faucets to furniture, plus cookware and bakeware, mattresses, outdoor furniture, and more with thousands of sitewide discounts, limited-time flash deals, and — our favorite perk — free shipping on everything.

The deets on discounts

Shopping for a specific category? With savings ranging, here’s a breakdown of some of the discounted categories we’re pulling from to spruce up our space:

Shop more of our Way Day favs

