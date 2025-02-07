🌊 What it’s like to live by the Riverwalk

If living steps from the Riverwalk and downtown Columbia sounds like your vibe, Brookland might be just what you’re looking for. This award-winning community blends peaceful riverside living with downtown energy, giving residents the best of both worlds.

Here’s what you’ll love about Brookland:

Rooms with views

Wake up to breathtaking scenes of the river and city, framed by your floor-to-ceiling windows.

Prime location

The Riverwalk is right outside your door, with popular restaurants and shops within walking distance. Plus, Brookland is just a short drive from the Vista, Main Street, and other downtown districts.

Modern living spaces

Sleek kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, and spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts make it easy to feel at home.

Everyday convenience

Enjoy amenities like a rooftop terrace, fitness center, cozy coffee lounge, and resort-style pool — plus private on-site storage, parking and more.

Psst… Save up to $300 on your lease when you mention COLAtoday and use code COLATODAY2025.



Take a tour