COLAtoday City Guide Live Banner
Your Ultimate Guide to Columbia  Live

Local Gov. 101: Understanding Columbia’s City Council

Class is in session — become familiar with how Columbia’s City Council works, and explore your role as an active citizen.

January 17, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia-SC

An aerial view of the State House

Photo via Trinity Partners

Table of Contents
🧑‍⚖️ City Council
🏛️ Cities vs. counties
🏗 Planning and Development Services department

To be an effective citizen, you have to be a knowledgeable one.

How does our local government work? Where can I have a say? Who can I go to if I have a problem? What resources are available to me?

Class is in session, Soda Citizens. We’re teaching Columbia Gov 101, where we break down different aspects of our local government to become engaged Soda Citizens that create healthier (and more effective) communities.

🧑‍⚖️ City Council

How does it work? In short, the Mayor and City Council members develop policies and enact laws.

Columbia’s City Council is made up of:

  • The Mayor
  • Council District members (4)
  • At-Large Council members (2).

Who’s who? Let’s start at the top. We’ll give you a peek into our City Council members but strongly encourage you to get-to-know them by clicking on their names and exploring each member’s bio page on the City of Columbia’s website.

The Mayor

Mayor Rickenmann

Mayor Rickenmann

Photo from Columbiasc.gov

Daniel J. Rickenmann | Mayor Rickenmann was raised in Spartanburg, graduated from USC, was a local entrepreneur, served two stints on the Columbia city council, and was sworn in on January 4, 2022. He is expected to serve a four-year term.

Councilwoman Tina N. Herbert, District One | Councilwoman Herbert is a workers’ compensation attorney with Mickle and Bass, LLC. She’s also an Economic and Community Development Committee Member, a Public Safety Committee Member, and sits as a chairwoman on the Technology Committee.

Councilman Edward H. McDowell Jr., District Two | Councilman McDowell is passionate about neighborhoods and serves as an Administrative Policy Committee Member, Arts and Historic Preservation Committee Member, and an Environment and Infrastructure Committee Chair member. Councilman Edward H. McDowell Jr. ran unopposed in the most recent Nov. 7 Election Day and will begin a new term at the start of the new year.

Councilman Will Brennan, District Three | Councilman Brennan was born and raised in Columbia, currently lives in Hollywood-Rosehill, and owns both Brennan Works — a design and construction company — and Carolina Sky Development LLC — a Commercial Real Estate Development firm. Councilman Will Brennan will keep his District Three position after winning the election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, garnering 83 percent of the votes, and will begin a new term at the start of the year.

Councilman Peter Michael Brown, District Four | This seat was vacant after Councilman Joe E. Taylor Jr. unexpectedly died in 2022. A special election was held for this vacant seat on March 28, and Councilman Peter Michael Brown will serve as the District Four Councilman until the end of 2025.

At-Large Council members

Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, At-Large | Councilwoman Aditi Bussells is a founding partner of Resilient Richland and believes Columbia can be a prosperous destination for families to live, work, and play. She would like to deal with the root causes of crime and bring more family-supporting jobs to our city.

Councilman Howard Duvall, At-Large | Councilman Howard Duvall is the former mayor of Cheraw County. He also serves as an Environment and Infrastructure Committee Member, is a chairman for the Public Safety Committee, and is a Technology Committee Member.

Tyler Bailey, Soon-to-be At-Large | Councilman Tyler Bailey was voted into City Council after Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7. He will replace Councilman Howard Duvall, who did not run for reelection and whose term will last until the end of the year.

🏛️ Cities vs. counties

When we kicked off our Local Gov. 101 conversation, we asked you in a survey what you wanted to know about our local government — and boy did you guys have questions.

One of the repeated questions was how to understand the differences between the City of Columbia and Richland county regarding boundaries. You asked; we’re answering — let’s break down some boundaries.

Each county has its own system of government but located within each county, local municipality governments also have their own government system that is made up of elected officials — like mayors and councils.

Now let’s put that into perspective. Within Richland County, there are six municipality governments:

The government jurisdiction that you abide by is determined by your location. If you live within the City of Columbia limits, you are under the jurisdiction of the Columbia City Government.

Simply put — if you live outside of any municipality district are part of “unincorporated Richland County” and are placed under the jurisdiction of the county.

Need an easy way to determine which city you’re located in? Use this interactive Richland County map to determine what city (if at all) your property is located in.

Another reader asked about the unincorporated parts of counties and how those citizens’ voices were heard. Richland County Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public and if you can’t make it in person, watch council meetings live online or watch archived Richland County Council meetings.

Richland County also provides GeoInfo Internet Mapping as a resource that will help you find your Richland County Council representative. Just type in your address to find your:

  • Voting precinct
  • Voting location
  • Count Council District
  • County Council Representative
  • And more

🏗 Planning and Development Services department

Have you ever explored the Planning and Development Services department tab on the City of Columbia’s website? This department’s goal is to oversee developments around the City to ensure that each project enhances the quality of life for citizens, promotes neighborhoods, supports businesses, and protects the environment.

It’s chock-full of city information and has a hand in historic preservation, design development, the Board of Zoning Appeals, street naming, and much, much more.

In addition to being a landing page for many city-related resources, it deals with four key parts of development:

Development Review and Permitting

Building Inspections

  • The department will review and monitor construction to make sure everything is up to code.

Planning

  • The Planning Division will facilitate + implement plans for the City. It has heavy involvement with our business districts and neighborhoods. This department also works with historic preservation and urban design guidelines, think — the Bailey Bill. See what the planning division currently has in the works, including preparing for National Historic Preservation Month, Calhoun Street’s improvements, adding public seating on Main Street, and more.

Land Development and Zoning

  • This department covers issues pertaining to the division of land, group developments, the placement of buildings, parking requirements, and more.

Fun Fact — 360 permits were issued around Columbia last month, holding a total value of $49,623,735, and 115 of those permits were issued for new single, two-family, or townhome constructions.

The Planning and Development Services also keeps a record of city projects by compiling public reports that assist policymakers, Soda citizens, and city staff when developing policies or initiating city programs. Explore the reporting page to stay up to date with the city’s happenings.

Guides News
Check out our other Guides
Sunrise at Columbia Metropolitan Airport
Live
Making your flying process plane and simple at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)
To help make your entire experience at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) as smooth as possible, we’ve created a guide that covers everything from gates and parking to food and bev options.
March 13, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
An esthetician with a client at The Beautique in Columbia, SC.
Sponsored
Ready, set, relax: 4 local spas for a self care day in Columbia, SC
Whether you’re looking for results-driven skincare, relaxing body treatments, or want to sweat it out in the sauna, we’ve rounded up four local spas to check out.
Sponsored by
Richland Mall Redevelopment
Live
New and coming-soon businesses to Columbia
As Columbia continues to grow, we’re keeping an eye on upcoming developments and recently opened businesses.
February 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Leo’s-Landing-sign-in-columbia-sc
Play
Kid-friendly activities in Columbia
We’re highlighting the best kid-friendly activities that Columbia, SC has to offer — complete with art classes, animal encounters, and outdoor fun.
February 14, 2024
 · 
Dylan Aycock
Snapinsta.app_404049132_18271678450095766_8939107176812798210_n_1080.jpg
Play
Date night ideas for every type of Soda Citizen
Got a hot new fling? Hoping to spice things up with your longtime partner? We’re here to help plan your next date night in Soda City.
February 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Village Idiot
Live
A guide to Columbia’s pizza scene
Dig into Columbia’s must-try pizza shops including local legends, fancier fare, cross-country crusts, and more.
February 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
State House-9690.jpg
Work
The top industries and employers in the Columbia metro area
The Columbia metro area covers Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, and Richland counties.
January 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A widely grinning person sits before a completed bowl on a pottery wheel, hands wet with clay.
Play
Where to take an adult class in Columbia
Whether you’re looking for athletic classes, art classes, or cooking classes we’ve got recommendations for how to keep learning in Columbia.
January 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Winter weather forecast colatoday
Live
Winter weather forecast for Columbia, SC
Prepare for winter weather in Columbia, SC with these seasonal temperature and precipitation outlooks.
December 15, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium
Play
A guide to the best giftable experiences in Columbia
Let’s try something new. Instead of gifting someone a material item, allow them to unwrap the best giftable experiences in Columbia.
December 7, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLAtoday phone
Good news for Columbia.
Get the best local news & events sent to your inbox each morning, for free.