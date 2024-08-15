Support Us Button Widget
Phase Two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is causing a weekend detour for a major exit in the Midlands

Drivers will need to take a new detour route this weekend if traveling down I-20 Westbound and needing to take Exit 64B.

August 15, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
1-20_WB_Detour_Exit64B.png

The detour route drivers will need to take this weekend if traveling down I-20 Westbound and needing to take Exit 64B. | Photo by SCDOT

Drivers may be feeling like this over the weekend.

As part of Phase Two of the Carolina Crossroads Project, SCDOT announced it will temporarily close the I-20 westbound ramp (Exit 64B) onto I-26 westbound over the weekend. Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 construction will begin and the ramp is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. Clear signage will be displayed to guide the detour.

The detour route

An alternative route has been put into place for those traveling and looking to use Exit 64B to I-26 Westbound. Drivers will instead:

  • Exit onto Exit 64A onto I-26 Eastbound
  • Take Exit 107B onto I-20 Eastbound
  • Finally, travelers will exit at 64B onto I-26 Westbound

Plan your routes ahead of time, catch up on all of the updates from the Carolina Crossroads Project, and watch the Phase Two Design visualization video.

