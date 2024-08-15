Phase Two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is causing a weekend detour for a major exit in the Midlands

Drivers may be feeling like this over the weekend.

As part of Phase Two of the Carolina Crossroads Project, SCDOT announced it will temporarily close the I-20 westbound ramp (Exit 64B) onto I-26 westbound over the weekend. Beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 construction will begin and the ramp is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. Clear signage will be displayed to guide the detour.

The detour route

An alternative route has been put into place for those traveling and looking to use Exit 64B to I-26 Westbound. Drivers will instead:



Exit onto Exit 64A onto I-26 Eastbound

Take Exit 107B onto I-20 Eastbound

Finally, travelers will exit at 64B onto I-26 Westbound

Plan your routes ahead of time, catch up on all of the updates from the Carolina Crossroads Project, and watch the Phase Two Design visualization video.