Dog-friendly businesses guide for Columbia

Round of a-paws, please. From VIP (very important pup) menus at Publico to spoiling your pup with boutique staycations at Graduate Hotel, many local businesses not only welcome, but encourage you to bring along your furry friends.

Whether you’re in need of a drinking paw-tner at a local brewery, hitting the night market, or just dining out, well bone appétit. Get ready to dig into this guide for dog-friendly businesses around the 803.

Pro tip: You can use BringFido to find more dog-friendly restaurants, pet-friendly hotels, and events, too.

🐾 Breweries

Columbia Craft Brewing, 520 Greene St. | While you’re there, we recommend trying its newest smoothie sour ale (think — a think strawberry and rhubarb drink).

Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St. and 7583 St. Andrews Rd., Irmo | Dogs are welcome inside too at the Devine Street location, so don’t leave Fido at home in the summer.

Hunter Gatherer Brewery and Taproom, 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. | For those with high-energy pups, Hunter Gatherer has lots of space for them to explore (oh, and it’s right next to Owens Field park).

Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center St., West Columbia | Dogs are allowed in the Biergarten, but not on the rooftop or in the taproom.

Steel Hands Brewing, Cayce + Vista | Steel Hands Brewing is making a paws-itive impact through its Steel Paws initiative — it releases a Steel Paws Wheat Ale to benefit canine programs.

Weco Bottle and Biergarten, 626 Meeting St., West Columbia | Though not fully considered a brewery, this bottle and Biergarten is a popular watering hole for locals and pups to sip brews.

🐾 Restaurants

Cafe Strudel, 300 State St., West Columbia | Bring your doggo and eat French toast too when you sit on the patio in the back.

Cantina 76, 301 Main St. | Water bowls, pets, and sometimes even a little nibble are offered at Cantina’s Main Street location.

Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St. | Curiosity encourages you to bring along your furry friends and may feature them on their Instagram with #CuriousDogs.

Dano’s Pizza, 3008 Rosewood Dr. | Enjoy a slice of New York while you and your pup get some fresh air on the patio.

Drip Coffee, 729 Saluda Ave. | Pets are allowed inside, too.

Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St. | “Gervais and Vine has a dog-friendly porch! Roberta, the owner, loves pups!” — Ally C.

The Gourmet Shop, 724 Saluda Ave. | Outdoor seating is first-come, first-served.



The Grand on Main, 1621 Main St. | After Soda City, park your pup at The Grand on Main for some outdoor brunch.

Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St. | Order a bag of “Grill Barks” or a treat served on a frisbee.

Hampton Street Vineyard, 1201 Hampton St. | Hampton Street Vineyard reflects elements of Columbia’s historic Sylvan Building and offers a French-inflected cuisine.

Henry’s Restaurant and Bar, 2865 Devine St. | While your dog is chilling on the patio, you can’t go wrong with trying the Carolina Cheesesteak — pimento cheese is always a good idea.

Home Team BBQ, 700 Harden St. | The patio is covered so that you can enjoy Southern staples rain or shine.

J’s Corner, 1015 Rosewood Dr. | “J’s Corner has dog bowls and an outside sink to fill them up.” — @allio84.

Jake’s on Devine, 2112 Devine St. | “We are always dog friendly on our back deck until 10 pm! Tuesdays + Thursdays are #YappyHour with drink specials and extra measures in place for our furiends! ” — @jakesondevine

Market on Main, 1320 Main St. #150 | “Bring them furbabies to Market! We host many adoption events on Friday afternoons as well!!!” — @marketonmaincolasc

Midwood Smokehouse, 702 Cross Hill Rd. | Bring your whole dog and grub for some entire hog outdoors.

Pawleys Front Porch, 827 Harden St. | Both you and your pup can stay hydrated with water bowls and local brews.

Publick House, 2307 Devine St. | Relax with your furry friends at an outdoor seating while you sip on brews.

Publico | Your pup can order from the puppy menu filled with lean proteins and fresh produce.

smallSUGAR, 709 Gervais St. | Get your sweet fix in while your pup catches some rays on the patio.

Sweet Cream Co., 1627 Main St. | Your dog is in for a treat — Sweet Cream Co. makes frozen dog treats with yogurt, honey, and peanut butter, and even matches each dollar of proceeds to support local animal rescues.

Tombo Grille, 4517 Forest Dr. | Have a delicious dinner outside with your dog by your side.

Thirsty Fellow, 621 Gadsden St. | Enjoy a slice and a cold one on the outdoor patio.

Za’s on Devine, 2930 Devine St. | Sit on the outdoor patio and order from the full-service, locally-owned neighborhood restaurant

🐾 Hotels

Aloft Columbia Downtown, 823 Lady St. | If your pooch is 40 lbs or less, they can stay the night for a nonrefundable $50.

Graduate by Hilton | 1619 Pendleton St. | Add a pet to your booking for any room for an additional $75 per night.

Hampton Inn Columbia, 101 Woodcross Dr. | Bring two pets up to 75 lbs for an additional $75.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Columbia Southeast Ft. Jackson, 7340 Garners Ferry Rd. | Bring two pets up to 75 lbs for an additional $75.

🐾 Shopping centers

Bottles Beverage Superstore, 4410 Fort Jackson Blvd. | “Bottles Beverage Superstore is cool with dogs chaperoning their humans. Still can’t buy anything unless they’re 21. 😉” -Bottles Beverage

Soda City, Main Street District | More like Dog City, check out what Soda City is like from a dog’s POV.

South Carolina State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Hwy, West Columbia | Dogs are always welcome at the local farmers market, full of rotating, local produce.

Meeting Street Artisan Market, 425 Meeting St, West Columbia | Stroll this seasonal market on Thursdays from 4-8 p.m., June, July, and August + the first three Saturdays of December.

NoMa Bark Park has a full playground set for dogs to enjoy. | Photo by Mike MacDonald

🐾 Parks

Doggie Park, 127 Humane Ln. | This park is $36/year, and you contact Tina Heckman at 803-783-8193 for more membership information.

Doko Meadows Park, 171 Langford Rd, Blythewood | Both you and your dog will enjoy visiting this open-air market and local events, especially with six miles of walking trails.

Emily Douglass Dog Park, 2500 Wheat St. | Free | We hear you may need to be prepared to bathe your pup after visiting this dog park.

Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St. | Design plans to revitalize Finlay Park in downtown Columbia include an improved event stage, playground, climbing wall, splash pad, and pathways to enhance a pedestrian-friendly environment set to open this fall.

Gibson Pond Park, 241 Gibson Rd., Lexington | Take your dog on a short, 1/2-mile walking trail before resting under the large, covered picnic shelter.

Irmo Community Park, 7507 Eastview Dr. | Bring the whole family to enjoy an amphitheater, two picnic shelters with BBQ grills, walking trails, playgrounds, and more.

Lexington Paw Park, 989 Hendrix St., Lexington | Lexington offers this dog park for pups who are older than four months, are up-to-date on all shots, and are spayed/neutered.

NoMa Bark Park, 1250 Parkside Dr. | To enter, all pups must be registered, spayed/neutered, and up-to-date on all vaccines.

Page Ellington Dog Park, BullStreet District | The 1.75-acre dog park is open to dogs of all shapes and sizes and is fenced in.

Saluda Shoals Barking Lot Dog Park, 5605 Bush River Rd. | This two-acre park features three small bone-shaped pools for dogs to cool off, an interactive fire hydrant sprayer, an exciting agility course, and a gazebo for owners to relax in.

Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Rd. | Owners must provide vaccination records, proof of spay/neuter, and a permit is required for each dog.

🐾 Trails

Congaree National Park, 100 National Park Road, Hopkins | Take your pooch for a walk along 10 trails, choosing from easy, medium, or moderate difficulty levels.

Peak to Prosperity Passage (Palmetto Trail), Newberry | This 10.2-mile-long trail begins (or ends) at Alston Road and just east of SC-773 and Cy Schumpert Road in Prosperity.

Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. | This trail offers ample parking, a four-mile one-way route, and multiple spots where you can let your dog enter the water.

Three Rivers Greenway | Three Rivers Greenway runs through four trails — Saluda River Greenway, I-26 Saluda River Crossing, 12,000 Year History Park, and Saluda Riverwalk.

West Columbia Riverwalk, 109 Alexander Rd., West Columbia | The West Columbia Riverwalk is an eight-mile, one-way, fully paved trail. Over the summer, you can even rent a tube for your pup to float the river.

🐾 Outfit your dog

Now that you know where you’re taking your furry friend, don’t forget to shop the best dog accessories and supplies to make your adventure a success.