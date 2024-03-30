40+ great brunch restaurants to try in Columbia

Brunchin’ ain’t always easy but it is necessary. Whether you’re on the hunt for fluffy eggs, fried chicken and waffles, or mind-blowing bloody marys at The Woody, the options can get as overwhelming as the lines at times.

Luckily, you have us to scout things out. With help from our readers, we’ve compiled a whole bunch of brunch options, along with menu recs, pro tips, and an interactive map to track ‘em. Plan your weekend and pour those mimosas. Note: All times listed are brunch-only.

Did someone say hangover hashbrowns from Cafe Strudel? | Photo by COLAtoday

Weekday wonders

Breakfast at Ruiz | 116 State St., Columbia | Open daily 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | The shrimp and grits dish is made with local Palmetto Farms grits, pan-seared shrimp, white wine garlic cream sauce, smoked Gouda cheese and scallions is a go-to favorite.

Crêpes & Croissants | 1465 Sumter St., Columbia | Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. | Choose between making your crêpe sweet or savory. Pro tip — take a friend and split so you can have a little bit of both.

Cafe Strudel | 300 State St., West Columbia | Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat., 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Enjoy the hangover hashbrowns featured in Southern Living’s September, 2006 edition.

Creekside Restaurant | 711 E Main St., Lexington | Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | Homestyle breakfast staples like pancakes, omelets and biscuits served in a casual atmosphere

Good Life Cafe | 1216 Taylor St., Columbia | Mon.-Sat. 7 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.| Pro tip — Get your day started right with a fresh squeezed juice and the sweet potato hash.

The Gourmet Shop | 724 Saluda Ave., Columbia | Daily, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Snag a breakfast panini on grilled ciabatta or keep it quick with a chocolate croissant from the pastry counter.

The Toasty Hot Spot | 1305 Lady St., Columbia | Mon-Thurs. 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Indulge in smothered biscuits with shrimp or sausage.

Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits | 2430 Main St., Columbia | Tues.-Sun., 7 a.m.-2 p.m. | You can’t go wrong ordering the Blue Corn Grits with Chipotle Pimento Cheese or the Cheesy Hashbrown Bake.

Sandwich Depot | 1211 Taylor St., Columbia | Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Order the Western breakfast wrap, made with ham, onion, green pepper, scrambled egg, provolone cheese + hollandaise on a white wrap.

The Flying Biscuit cafe caters both breakfast and lunch. | Photo by Mashburn Construction

For the family

Another Broken Egg Cafe | 4600 Devine St., Suite C, Columbia + 101 State St., West Columbia | Daily, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Check out the lineup of unique brunch cocktails, like the cranberry cocktail mimosa and pumpkin spiced cold brew.

First Watch | 275 Harbison Blvd Suite 006, Columbia | Order a Tropical Sunshine to drink and sit back and enjoy your family time as you wait for your Hacienda Hash.

Flying Biscuit Cafe | 936 Harden St., Columbia | Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. + Sun. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. | Order something off of its Fantastic Favorites menu — we recommend the Egg-stravaganza dish.

Original Pancake House | 4840 Forest Dr., Columbia | Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 7 a.m-3 p.m. | Do we really need to give you a recommendation for the original pancake house? Order the Apple Pancake — made with fresh Granny Smith apples and premium Saigon cinnamon glaze.

Ruby Sunshine | 2030 Devine St., Suite 101, Columbia | Monday-Friday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Weekends: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Whether you’re craving sweet or savory, Ruby Sunshine has you covered. Start out with the seasonal beignets, order a mimosa flight, and choose between the Eggs Blackstone “The O.G” or the Migas.

Try its signature dish, featuring four perfectly seasoned fried chicken wings atop a warm Belgian waffle. | Photo by @kikischicken

Weekend musts

Barcode | 224 O’Neil Court, Columbia | Saturday + Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m | Lobster and waffles or lamb chops and grits, need we say more?

Di Prato’s Delicatessen | 342 Pickens St., Columbia | Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Indulge in classics like fresh chocolate chip pancakes or try something new like the Eggs Charleston – a twist on Eggs Benedict with crab cakes.

Henry’s Restaurant and Bar | 2865 Devine St., Columbia | Sat.-Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Get the Breakfast Chonga which comes with pimento cheese and jalapeno.

Kiki’s Chicken and Waffles | 7001 Parklane Rd., Columbia + 1260 Bower Parkway, Suite A8, Columbia | Mon., 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tues.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sat., 9:30 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun, 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. | If you’re not really a chicken and waffles kinda person, the Kiki’s Soul Food Plate is a great substitute. They weren’t James Beard award nominated for nothin’.

Liberty Tap Room | 828 Gervais St., Columbia | Sun., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Snag brunch classics like chicken and grits to go with your Liberty Bloody Mary — garnished with pepperoni, olives, and candied bacon.

Publico Kitchen and Tap | 2013 Greene St., Columbia + 2180 Boyce St. STE A, Columbia | Sun., 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | It doesn’t get better than churro french toast.

Tazza Kitchen | 4840 Forest Dr., Ste. 20, Columbia | Sat., 11:30-2:30 p.m., Sun., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | Who says you can’t have pizza for brunch?

Transmission Arcade | 1712 Main St., Columbia | Sun., 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Freshly-made entrees and shareables with a side of classic arcade games. We’re big fans of the Resting Steak Face biscuit with smoked ribeye and fried banana peppers.

You deserve an excellent Sunday brunch from The Woody after a night out dancing. | Photo via The Woody

Daytime party

Chayz Lounge | 607 Meeting St., West Columbia | Sunday 12-3 p.m. | Columbia’s premiere jazz spot serves a Sunday meal with all of your brunch favorite items.

The Cock and Bull Pub, 326 South Edisto Avenue, Columbia | Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | The neighborhood bar and grill off Rosewood is now serving brunch and lunch. Get your day started off hot with the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich or stay traditional with the French Toast.

The Grand | 1621 Main St., Columbia | Sat. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. | Don’t miss out on the mimosa flight which includes flavors like blackberry spice, blueberry, and peach.

Tin Roof | 1022 Senate St., Columbia | Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | The Chicken and Donuts are the star of the show, but you can’t go wrong with the Chonky Donkey burrito with steak and tots wrapped in.

Savage Craft Ale Works | 430 Center St., West Columbia | Sun., 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | Brunch and brew with a spicy chicken biscuit or chorizo hash.

The Woody | 1649 Main St. Suite 100, Columbia | More than just Cola’s best dance club, The Woody serves a wicked brunch, often with a side of entertainment. Keep an eye on their calendar and try not to drool when you read the menu. We suggest the Crab Cakes and Grits.

Za’s | 2930 Devine St., Columbia | Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Split a mimosa bucket and a breakfast pizza with your brunch buddies.

Try a little bit of everything at The Hollow. | Photo via thebearydeliciousduo + Columbia Foodies

For a special occasion

Blue Fin | 461-4 Town Center Pl., Columbia | Sun., 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Enjoy upscale food service with a laid-back atmosphere.

Hall’s Chophouse | 1221 Main St. Columbia | Sun. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Get fancy with french toast made with lavender-scented brioche or a filet mignon — or both.

The Hollow | 823 Gervais St. Unit 100, Columbia | Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Start with the deviled duck eggs and move on to the Beast Burger made with a mix of boar, bison, and elk. Pro tip: try a variety of items when you order the Breakfast Tier.

Il Giorgione | 2406 Devine St. Columbia | Sat., 11-2 p.m. | Pasta goes great with an egg. Try the patate alla carbonara.

Motor Supply Co. Bistro | 920 Gervais St., Columbia | Sat., 11 a.m.- 2 p.m., Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Share a house-smoked salmon board or hoard the shrimp and grits made with Beaufort-caught shrimp and Adluh grits.

The Retreat | Sun., 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. | This family restaurant on Lake Wateree serves a special brunch every Sunday. Try the Redneck Benedict with pimento cheese and sausage gravy or the Day Boat Shrimp and Grits with Anson Mills grits.

Smoked | 1643 Main St., Columbia | Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Have the Proper Southern Breakfast, made with eggs, bacon, grits, and buttermilk biscuits.

Top of Carolina | Capstone House - 18th Floor, 900 Barnwell St., Columbia | Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Make your reservations ahead of time and choose from eight stations serving a variety of brunch items, all while getting soaring views of downtown Columbia.

Quick and easy

Bubba’s Biscuits | 115 W Main St., Lexington | Friday-Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m. | Breakfast restaurant | If you’re more of a lunch bruncher, order The Boss — Bubba’s Biscuits’ take on a Philly Cheese Steak served over a biscuit.

Lizard’s Thicket | Various locations | The Midlands breakfast, lunch, and dinner staple is as reliable as the sun coming up each day. Have you ever ordered a Carolina Wrap? It’s a simple Southern delicacy made of white bread, yellow mustard, and sausage.

Lizard’s Thicket biscuits pulled fresh out of the oven and ready to serve. | Photo by COLAtoday

Great outdoors

Hampton Street Vineyard, 1207 Hampton St., Columbia | Sat.-Sun. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | If you’ve never had a niçoise salad for brunch, now is your chance.

Market on Main, 1320 Main St., Columbia | Tues.-Wed. 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Thurs.-Fri. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. | Elevate your brunch with a wagyu burger made with yuzu mayo and togarashi vinaigrette.

Poogan’s Southern Kitchen, 4605 Forest Dr., Suite #1, Columbia | Served daily until 3 p.m. | Poogan’s serves up delectable Southern staples like fried catfish nibbles, biscuits and gravy, and country fried steak.

Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | Sun., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Each item on its brunch menu has a suggested beer pairing. How does a half pound of Cajun fried shrimp with a juicy hazy IPA sound?

Tavern on 6 | Sat. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Start by ordering the Deviled Eggs of the Week and then branch out a bit by ordering the benedict burger, the house-made biscuits and gravy, or the Adluh Grits bowl.

Pastry paradises

The Hideout in WECO, 118 State St., West Columbia | Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sat.-Sun., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | If you’re in a hurry, grab your avocado toast from the counter or eat some macrons on the patio.

The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli, 2617 Devine St., Columbia | Wed.-Sun. 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. | Get a cinnamon roll — or a dozen mini cinnamon rolls. We won’t stop you.

O’Hara’s Bakery Café | 121 E Main St., Lexington | Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. | A Bloody Mary and a Lemon Strawberry Muffin? Don’t mind if we do.

smallSUGAR, 709 Gervais St., Columbia | Daily, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. | We love the Shakshouka-ish dish — made with marinated eggplant + soft-boiled egg, paired with an herb salad.

DIY brunch

Prefer to stay in? Host your own brunch with crowd-pleasing spreads + supplies good enough for a chef.



Clear drinking glasses with bamboo lids | Iced coffee can now be served at your brunch, thanks to cute and convenient drinking glasses.

