Farmers markets in Columbia

Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Columbia, SC.

October 3, 2024 
Soda City Market happens year-round, no matter the weather. | Photo via @roadtripsandrollercoasters

Get ready to fill up your reusable shopping bags with fruits and veggies, Soda City.

In the spirit of supporting all things local, we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets in the Columbia area where you’ll find fresh food, live music, and local vendors.

Blythewood Farmers Market | The regular season market began April 17 and will run every Wednesday until Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 4-7 p.m.

  • Features: Live music, local vendors, and Sip & Shop every third week
  • Parking: Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot
  • Space: Outdoors

Cayce Farmer’s Market | March-Januray | Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Features: Fresh produce and flowers
  • Parking: Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot
  • Space: Indoor

Community Artisan & Farmers Market | Tuesdays, Year-round | 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.

  • Features: handmade finds, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and more
  • Parking: Free parking at the Village of Sandhills between Books-A-Million and Massage Envy
  • Space: Outdoor
SC State Farmers Market

Pro tip: The SC State Farmers Market is one of the best places to find pumpkins in the fall. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market | Second Saturdays of the month, May through October | 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.

  • Features: Local freshly grown produce and artisans
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Space: Outdoors

Forest Acres Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April through November | 2 to 6 p.m.

  • Features: Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more
  • Parking: Free parking at the Gills Creek Memorial Park
  • Space: Outdoors

The Lake Carolina Farmers Market | Thursdays, April through October | 3 to 7 p.m.

  • Features: Family-friendly activities and entertainment
  • Parking: Street parking
  • Space: Outdoors

The Market at Icehouse | Every Saturday from May 18 through September 28 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Features: Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods
  • Parking: Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot
  • Space: Covered outdoors
Check out the Meeting Street Artisan Market, showcasing local vendors and creators. | Photo via Meeting Street Artisan Market

Meeting Street Artisan Market | Thursdays in June, July, and August | 4 to 8 p.m.

  • Features: Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors
  • Parking: Free parking in the pavilion lot
  • Space: Covered outdoors

SC State Farmers Market | Daily, year-round | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • Features: Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant
  • Parking: Free parking in the Market Center lot
  • Space: Indoors and outdoors
Soda City in fall | Photo by COLAtoday team

Soda City Market | Saturdays, year-round | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • Features: 150 producer vendors per week, including exotic fruits, antiques, and lots of dogs
  • Parking: Free street parking
  • Space: Outdoors

