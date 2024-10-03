Farmers markets in Columbia

Get ready to fill up your reusable shopping bags with fruits and veggies, Soda City.

In the spirit of supporting all things local, we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets in the Columbia area where you’ll find fresh food, live music, and local vendors.

Blythewood Farmers Market | The regular season market began April 17 and will run every Wednesday until Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 4-7 p.m.



Features: Live music, local vendors, and Sip & Shop

Parking: Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot

Space: Outdoors

Cayce Farmer’s Market | March-Januray | Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Features: Fresh produce and flowers

Parking: Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot

Space: Indoor

Community Artisan & Farmers Market | Tuesdays, Year-round | 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.



Features: handmade finds, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and more

Parking: Free parking at the Village of Sandhills between Books-A-Million and Massage Envy

Space: Outdoor

Pro tip: The SC State Farmers Market is one of the best places to find pumpkins in the fall. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market | Second Saturdays of the month, May through October | 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.



Features: Local freshly grown produce and artisans

Parking: Street parking

Space: Outdoors

Forest Acres Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April through November | 2 to 6 p.m.



Features: Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more

Parking: Free parking at the Gills Creek Memorial Park

Space: Outdoors

The Lake Carolina Farmers Market | Thursdays, April through October | 3 to 7 p.m.



Features: Family-friendly activities and entertainment

Parking: Street parking

Space: Outdoors

The Market at Icehouse | Every Saturday from May 18 through September 28 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.



Features: Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods

Parking: Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot

Space: Covered outdoors

Check out the Meeting Street Artisan Market, showcasing local vendors and creators. | Photo via Meeting Street Artisan Market

Meeting Street Artisan Market | Thursdays in June, July, and August | 4 to 8 p.m.



Features: Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors

Parking: Free parking in the pavilion lot

Space: Covered outdoors

SC State Farmers Market | Daily, year-round | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Features: Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant

Parking: Free parking in the Market Center lot

Space: Indoors and outdoors

Soda City in fall | Photo by COLAtoday team

Soda City Market | Saturdays, year-round | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

