Farmers markets in Columbia

Get ready to fill up your reusable shopping bags with fruits and veggies, Soda City.
In the spirit of supporting all things local, we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets in the Columbia area where you’ll find fresh food, live music, and local vendors.
Blythewood Farmers Market | The regular season market began April 17 and will run every Wednesday until Wednesday, Nov. 20 | 4-7 p.m.
- Features: Live music, local vendors, and Sip & Shop every third week
- Parking: Free parking in the Doko Meadows Park lot
- Space: Outdoors
Cayce Farmer’s Market | March-Januray | Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Features: Fresh produce and flowers
- Parking: Free parking in the Farmer’s Market lot
- Space: Indoor
Community Artisan & Farmers Market | Tuesdays, Year-round | 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Features: handmade finds, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and more
- Parking: Free parking at the Village of Sandhills between Books-A-Million and Massage Envy
- Space: Outdoor
Chapin Downtown Farmer’s Market | Second Saturdays of the month, May through October | 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m.
- Features: Local freshly grown produce and artisans
- Parking: Street parking
- Space: Outdoors
Forest Acres Farmers Market | Wednesdays, April through November | 2 to 6 p.m.
- Features: Freshly picked produce, baked goods, meats, arts, and more
- Parking: Free parking at the Gills Creek Memorial Park
- Space: Outdoors
The Lake Carolina Farmers Market | Thursdays, April through October | 3 to 7 p.m.
- Features: Family-friendly activities and entertainment
- Parking: Street parking
- Space: Outdoors
The Market at Icehouse | Every Saturday from May 18 through September 28 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Features: Local artists, fresh produce, and baked goods
- Parking: Free parking in the Icehouse Amphitheater lot
- Space: Covered outdoors
Meeting Street Artisan Market | Thursdays in June, July, and August | 4 to 8 p.m.
- Features: Original crafts from local makers, produce, and prepared food vendors
- Parking: Free parking in the pavilion lot
- Space: Covered outdoors
SC State Farmers Market | Daily, year-round | 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Features: Fresh, seasonal produce and the Market Restaurant
- Parking: Free parking in the Market Center lot
- Space: Indoors and outdoors
Soda City Market | Saturdays, year-round | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Features: 150 producer vendors per week, including exotic fruits, antiques, and lots of dogs
- Parking: Free street parking
- Space: Outdoors