10+ pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia, SC

Do you need more ways to beat the heat? Check out our list of pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia.

June 26, 2024 • 
David StringerSamantha Robertson
Orangeburg County YMCA is well worth the drive. | Photo by: @columbiaymca

Spray pools

Are you feeling the heat, Soda City? We’ve got the solution: splash pools, water parks, and outdoor pools. Beat the heat with 10+ local water parks, pools, and splash pools in Columbia.

Water parks and splash pads

Palmetto Falls Water Park, 6511 Strom Thurmond Blvd., Fort Jackson

Slide down two water slides, swim under a splashdown pool, float down the lazy river, and swim in either the kiddy or family pool.

Waterfall Junction, 500 Wildlife Pkwy.

Stand under a 25-foot cascading waterfall, walk through splash zones, and see a life-size replica of T-Rex. Pro tip: water turns off 15 minutes before closing + admission to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden gives you access to Waterfall Junction.

Sesquicentennial State Park splash pad, 9564 Two Notch Rd.

Cool off with 26 sprayers, including one at 10 feet.

Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St Matthews Rd. NE, Orangeburg

Float down a lazy river and enjoy two slides, a bowl slide with a plunge pool, and a zero-depth pool. Pro tip: this is free for YMCA members.

Saluda Splash Pad, 5605 Bush River Rd.

The Saluda Splash Pad + the Melvin Splash Pad, located at 370 A Eptings Camp Rd. in Chapin, are both zero-depth water spray grounds for children. Pro tip: The Splash Pass ($55/15-visit) is valid at both Melvin + Saluda Splash Pads.

Cool off at Greenview Park. | Photo via City of Columbia website

Pools

Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Cir.

Swim in this Olympic-size outdoor pool.

Greenview Pool, 6700 David St.

Beat the heat with a pool, waterslides, and a zero-depth splash pad.

Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

This wellness center features an indoor pool with lap + recreational swimming

Spray pools

The following spray pools are free and open to the public.

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Rd.

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

