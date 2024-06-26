10+ pools, water parks, and splash pools in Columbia, SC

Are you feeling the heat, Soda City? We’ve got the solution: splash pools, water parks, and outdoor pools. Beat the heat with 10+ local water parks, pools, and splash pools in Columbia.

Water parks and splash pads

Slide down two water slides, swim under a splashdown pool, float down the lazy river, and swim in either the kiddy or family pool.

Stand under a 25-foot cascading waterfall, walk through splash zones, and see a life-size replica of T-Rex. Pro tip: water turns off 15 minutes before closing + admission to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden gives you access to Waterfall Junction.

Cool off with 26 sprayers, including one at 10 feet.

Float down a lazy river and enjoy two slides, a bowl slide with a plunge pool, and a zero-depth pool. Pro tip: this is free for YMCA members.

The Saluda Splash Pad + the Melvin Splash Pad, located at 370 A Eptings Camp Rd. in Chapin, are both zero-depth water spray grounds for children. Pro tip: The Splash Pass ($55/15-visit) is valid at both Melvin + Saluda Splash Pads.

Cool off at Greenview Park. | Photo via City of Columbia website

Pools

Swim in this Olympic-size outdoor pool.

Beat the heat with a pool, waterslides, and a zero-depth splash pad.

This wellness center features an indoor pool with lap + recreational swimming

Spray pools

The following spray pools are free and open to the public.

Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.

Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

Edisto Discovery Park, 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Rd.

Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.

St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.