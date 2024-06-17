5 places to fish around Columbia, including rivers, lakes, and shorelines

Fishing is a great way to get outside whether you make it a family affair or use it as an oppor-tuna-ty to snag some much-needed alone time out in nature. Don’t know where to go? We put together a list of local fishing spots + resources for you to have a reely good time while you fish around Columbia.

Just outside of Columbia, located at 650 State Rd., Camden, this park holds a 140-acre lake. Fun Fact: There’s also a Civil War-era pond to explore. This state park features free admission and boat + kayak rentals are available.

What you’ll catch



Largemouth bass

Bream

Chain pickerel

Catfish

The 50,000-acre man-made lake has over 650 miles of shoreline waiting for you to cast a line. Pro tip: Check out Capital City Lake Murray Country’s many guides to fishing or if you’re just getting started, head out on the lake with Captain Terry Caulder for a guided fishing session to catch bass.

What you’ll catch



Striped bass

Largemouth bass

Bluegill

Crappie

Redear sunfish

The elusive catfish

Pro tip: See multiple marina locations and 11 public lake access areas around Lake Murray.

The Congaree Riverkeeper hosts several clean-up events throughout the year. | Photo by COLAtoday

The Saluda stretches ~170 miles throughout SC and hosts a variety of species.

What you’ll catch



Trout

Smallmouth Bass

Bluegill

Carp

Sunfish

Spotted sucker

Yellow perch

Sandbar shiner

Gizzard shad

One of the popular + easy access points for this river can be found at Saluda Shoals Park, located at 5605 Bush River Rd. Pro tip: purchase a Fisherman’s Pass, allowing visitors 24/7 entry for $80 a year.

Hope Ferry Landing, located at 1047 Hope Ferry Rd., Lexington, is another popular fishing spot + free to visitors.

Sesquicentennial State Park | Photo via @pittman_mandy

This state park, located at 9564 Two Notch Rd., offers boat rentals on a seasonal basis that include life jackets + paddles if you want to explore the 30-acre lake.

What you’ll catch



Bass

Bream

This local community park features a 20-acre lake surrounded by 24 acres of mixed pine-hardwood forests. Pinewood Lake Park is in Lower Richland, at 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd.

What you’ll catch



Bass

Bream

City Editor Sam catching a bass while fishing in Lexington County. | Photo by COLAtoday team

6 tips for beginners

Read our guide on how to obtain a fishing license.

SCDNR created an interactive fish attractor + locator map, showcasing saltwater and freshwater locations around the state where you can fish publicly from a boat, pier, or shoreline.

SC State Parks showcases 10 lakes major reservoir lakes across SC. In some cases, the park is the only public access point for sailing, boating, and fishing.

If you do not own any fishing supplies, check out Congaree Bait and Tackle or any of these bait and tackle shops located around Lake Murray.

Find general information on fishing, including where, how, trends, tournaments, guides, regulations, and more on SCDNR’s fishing website.

When in doubt, read through the South Carolina Fisherman’s Handbook, alphabetically listing some of SC’s recreational areas that feature fishing spots.