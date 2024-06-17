COLAtoday City Guide Play Banner
Your Ultimate Guide to Columbia  Play

5 places to fish around Columbia, including rivers, lakes, and shorelines

Rivers, lakes + streams, oh my. The Midlands has some pretty great freshwater fishing spots and is only about an hour from saltwater. Reference this guide before you fish around Columbia.

June 17, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Fishing-at-Lake-Murray

Fishing at Lake Murray | Photo via @julianachitolina

Table of Contents
Goodale State Park
Lake Murray
Saluda River
Sesquicentennial State Park
Pinewood Lake Park
6 tips for beginners

Fishing is a great way to get outside whether you make it a family affair or use it as an oppor-tuna-ty to snag some much-needed alone time out in nature. Don’t know where to go? We put together a list of local fishing spots + resources for you to have a reely good time while you fish around Columbia.

Goodale State Park

Just outside of Columbia, located at 650 State Rd., Camden, this park holds a 140-acre lake. Fun Fact: There’s also a Civil War-era pond to explore. This state park features free admission and boat + kayak rentals are available.

What you’ll catch

  • Largemouth bass
  • Bream
  • Chain pickerel
  • Catfish

Lake Murray

The 50,000-acre man-made lake has over 650 miles of shoreline waiting for you to cast a line. Pro tip: Check out Capital City Lake Murray Country’s many guides to fishing or if you’re just getting started, head out on the lake with Captain Terry Caulder for a guided fishing session to catch bass.

What you’ll catch

  • Striped bass
  • Largemouth bass
  • Bluegill
  • Crappie
  • Redear sunfish
  • The elusive catfish

Pro tip: See multiple marina locations and 11 public lake access areas around Lake Murray.

4Y3A6331.jpg

The Congaree Riverkeeper hosts several clean-up events throughout the year. | Photo by COLAtoday

Saluda River

The Saluda stretches ~170 miles throughout SC and hosts a variety of species.

What you’ll catch

  • Trout
  • Smallmouth Bass
  • Stripers — Fun Fact: During the summer, the river boasts some of the largest concentrations of Striper fish on the east coast.
  • Bluegill
  • Carp
  • Sunfish
  • Spotted sucker
  • Yellow perch
  • Sandbar shiner
  • Gizzard shad

One of the popular + easy access points for this river can be found at Saluda Shoals Park, located at 5605 Bush River Rd. Pro tip: purchase a Fisherman’s Pass, allowing visitors 24/7 entry for $80 a year.

Hope Ferry Landing, located at 1047 Hope Ferry Rd., Lexington, is another popular fishing spot + free to visitors.

Lake at Sesquicentennial State Park

Sesquicentennial State Park | Photo via @pittman_mandy

Sesquicentennial State Park

This state park, located at 9564 Two Notch Rd., offers boat rentals on a seasonal basis that include life jackets + paddles if you want to explore the 30-acre lake.

What you’ll catch

  • Bass
  • Bream

Pinewood Lake Park

This local community park features a 20-acre lake surrounded by 24 acres of mixed pine-hardwood forests. Pinewood Lake Park is in Lower Richland, at 1151 Old Garners Ferry Rd.

What you’ll catch

  • Bass
  • Bream
fishing aroun columbia

City Editor Sam catching a bass while fishing in Lexington County. | Photo by COLAtoday team

6 tips for beginners

Read our guide on how to obtain a fishing license.

SCDNR created an interactive fish attractor + locator map, showcasing saltwater and freshwater locations around the state where you can fish publicly from a boat, pier, or shoreline.

SC State Parks showcases 10 lakes major reservoir lakes across SC. In some cases, the park is the only public access point for sailing, boating, and fishing.

If you do not own any fishing supplies, check out Congaree Bait and Tackle or any of these bait and tackle shops located around Lake Murray.

Find general information on fishing, including where, how, trends, tournaments, guides, regulations, and more on SCDNR’s fishing website.

When in doubt, read through the South Carolina Fisherman’s Handbook, alphabetically listing some of SC’s recreational areas that feature fishing spots.

WLTX
Check out our other Guides
2.jpeg
Play
Your how-to guide for tubing down the river in Columbia
If you’re planning a tubing trip with friends or family, this guide is for you and highlights everything you need to know about tubing down the river in Columbia
May 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_6322
Play
Tee it up at these Columbia golf courses
Whether you’re a weekend warrior or the next Tiger Woods, these 22 golf courses in Cola are sure to make for a good round.
April 3, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Screen Shot 2022-05-01 at 2.47.14 PM
Play
40+ great brunch restaurants to try in Columbia
Check out these brunch restaurants, cafes, and diners in Cola, serving a variety of egg dishes, mimosas, bloody marys, and more.
March 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
congaree river
Play
Hiking guide for Columbia
Check out these eight hiking trails catering to all skill levels in and around Columbia, SC, for outdoor adventures.
January 29, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC
Live
15 interesting facts about Columbia that may surprise you
We’re bringing you some interesting facts about Columbia and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
January 21, 2024
 · 
Sam
Fall's Park
Play
Hit the Road: A foodie foray road trip to Greenville, SC
We hope you’ve packed your appetite because we are taking a quick hour-and-a-half road trip to Greenville, SC, showcasing things to do, memorable eats, and accommodations with award-winning cuisines.
January 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Woman duct taping a box closed at a food drive.
Play
35+ volunteer opportunities in and around Columbia where you can lend a hand
It’s the holiday season and a perfect time to help a neighbor. This list of volunteer opportunities in Columbia, SC includes everything from Sistercare to the Columbia Museum of Art.
November 17, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
iroc-david
Play
Columbia’s most iconic landmarks
We’re giving you the 411 on the Cola’s landmarks — from the Gervais Street Bridge to Adluh Flour. Learn about their history, fun facts, and just why Soda Citizens and visitors alike find them so iconic.
November 3, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_5368
Live
A Guide to Midlands Museums
With a history dating back thousands of years, museums in the Midlands showcase the history of the area, from the earliest settlers to the the trains that transformed cities and towns.
July 19, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1154
Live
15 Historic Street Names in Columbia
Columbia, SC has 230+ years of history. In this guide, we’re diving into the city’s oldest streets and how they got their names.
April 10, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
COLAtoday phone
Good news for Columbia.
Get the best local news & events sent to your inbox each morning, for free.