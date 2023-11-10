Autumn in the Soda City from your lens

We received so many wonderful submissions for our fall photography contest that we decided it wouldn’t be fair not to share them with all of you.

The submissions weren’t just photographs; they were vibrant views of the Soda City in its autumnal glory. From the cozy corners of your back porches to sights along the Saluda River, each image captured the essence of fall right here in our own backyard.

Over the past week, we’ve all witnessed the transformation — the rich crimsons and deep oranges giving way to the more crispy browns, signaling that we’ve moved past the peak of the leaf-changing season. Despite the drier weather, Cola and its foliage still showed out.

We’re excited to spotlight our contest winner, whose photo captured the season. Alongside, we feature a selection of other favorite submissions.

🥁 Drumroll, please

This photo from Dottie R.'s backyard shows a Bloodgood Maple at its peak color. | Photo by Dottie R.

The gift that keeps on giving. Our winning submission from Dottie R. offers a view of her backyard and the Bloodgood Japanese Maple that was gifted to her by her parents “too many years ago to remember.”

Fall in Cola is synonymous with the State Fair. Here are three photos from Annaclare C. that capture that feeling when you’re walking through the Fairgrounds.

Fall photos from the SC State Fair. | Photos by Annaclare Coleman

Soda Citizens know that some of the best seasonal views are found at the riverwalk. The proof is in these images by readers Allison C., Victoria B., and Crystal C.

Views of fall from Columbia’s trails and rivers. | Photos by Allison C., Victoria B., and Crystal C.

Thank you to everyone who participated and shared their autumn perspective with us.