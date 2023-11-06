Doubling the size of Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve

The Congaree Creek Heritage Preserve in Cayce has more than doubled in size with the addition of the 644-acre Taylor Tract, now encompassing over 1,200 acres.

Fun fact: The expansion, which makes the preserve larger than Central Park, is one of the biggest urban greenspaces east of the Mississippi. The preserve adds:



10 miles of hiking + biking trails

10 miles of water access for paddling + fishing along Six Mile and Congaree creeks.

The $7.3 million acquisition, with funds from the SCDNR Heritage Trust Program and the S.C. Conservation Bank, ensures protection from development. It features diverse ecosystems, including upland sandhills and wetlands.

State Senator Nikki Setzler and SCDNR Director Robert Boyles emphasized the preserve’s significance for recreation and conservation. It safeguards archaeological sites with 12,000 years of human history and protects fourteen plant species considered critically imperiled. Open from dawn until dusk, the preserve offers an outdoor escape just a short drive from downtown Columbia.