Support Us Button Widget
Travel and Outdoors

Discover Cayce’s new TRACK Trail: an interactive adventure for families

Explore the Cayce Riverwalk’s 1.4-mile TRACK Trail with engaging activities for kids, part of the national Kids in Parks program.

May 15, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Cayce riverwalk

The City of Cayce mayor speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony. | Photo provided by Ashley Hunter

The City of Cayce announced the grand opening of its new TRACK Trail yesterday at the Cayce Riverwalk (201 Naples Avenue, Cayce). The new TRACK Trail is designed to transform an ordinary hike into an engaging adventure for families and is a part of Kids in Parks — a free national program that encourages folks to explore the outdoors through interactive activities.

Visitors are invited to use self-guided brochures that offer activities and educational experiences throughout the 1.4-mile trail. Pro tip: some of the most popular activity brochures are offered in Spanish or bilingual Spanish/English versions.

How it works

Need a rainy day activity? Pro tip: several of the popular TRACK Trail brochures have been turned into e-Adventures that children can enjoy on a smartphone or tablet. Explore and complete activities in various locations, whether it’s the backyard, schoolyard, local park, an official TRACK Trail, or anywhere else.

“The City of Cayce is grateful to Kids in Parks for selecting our prized Riverwalk as a site for this cool, educational, and healthy opportunity. We look forward to watching the public enjoy it for years to come,” Tracy Hegler, the Cayce City Manager, said.

Several trail activities

Types of Trees | This activity helps children identify various species of oak, maple, and pine trees along the trail.

Birds of the Woods and Wetlands | This activity provides information for helping to identify local bird species.

Pro tip: you can also choose your own TRACKtivity adventure based on the season. Check out a list of Spring TRACKtivities or plan ahead for summer.

Other TRACK Trails around Columbia

More from COLAtoday
Friarsgate Skatepark
Culture
From inception to fruition: the story of Friarsgate Skatepark
May 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
2.jpeg
Play
Your how-to guide for tubing down the river in Columbia
May 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Saluda Shoals Park
Play
25 parks in the Midlands of South Carolina
April 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
A render of the expansion project at CAE.
Sponsored
Columbia Metropolitan Airport expands checkpoints for smoother travel
Sponsored by