Discover Cayce’s new TRACK Trail: an interactive adventure for families

The City of Cayce announced the grand opening of its new TRACK Trail yesterday at the Cayce Riverwalk (201 Naples Avenue, Cayce). The new TRACK Trail is designed to transform an ordinary hike into an engaging adventure for families and is a part of Kids in Parks — a free national program that encourages folks to explore the outdoors through interactive activities.

Visitors are invited to use self-guided brochures that offer activities and educational experiences throughout the 1.4-mile trail. Pro tip: some of the most popular activity brochures are offered in Spanish or bilingual Spanish/English versions.

How it works

Need a rainy day activity? Pro tip: several of the popular TRACK Trail brochures have been turned into e-Adventures that children can enjoy on a smartphone or tablet. Explore and complete activities in various locations, whether it’s the backyard, schoolyard, local park, an official TRACK Trail, or anywhere else.

“The City of Cayce is grateful to Kids in Parks for selecting our prized Riverwalk as a site for this cool, educational, and healthy opportunity. We look forward to watching the public enjoy it for years to come,” Tracy Hegler, the Cayce City Manager, said.

Several trail activities

Types of Trees | This activity helps children identify various species of oak, maple, and pine trees along the trail.

Birds of the Woods and Wetlands | This activity provides information for helping to identify local bird species.

Pro tip: you can also choose your own TRACKtivity adventure based on the season. Check out a list of Spring TRACKtivities or plan ahead for summer.

Other TRACK Trails around Columbia