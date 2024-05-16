35+ spots to grab a drink after work in Columbia

Can we interest you in a post-work beverage? Gather your closest friends and colleagues (read: drinking buddies), and hit the town with this guide in tow.

Whether you’re hankering for a locally brewed IPA, a chilled glass of sauvignon blanc, or one of Cola’s many expertly crafted cocktails (or mocktails), grab a drink at these 30+ places around town.

Steel Hands Brewing tap handles | Photo provided by Steel Hands Brewing

Beer Lovers

Columbia Craft Brewing Company, 520 Greene St. | Drink we love: Columbia Craft IPA

A favorite among locals, this brewery is known around town for its signature brews that pay homage to the Capital City. Grab a pint and enjoy your views of Columbia from its upstairs patio.

Steel Hands Brewing, 2350 Foreman St., Cayce | Drink we love: Pecan Brown Ale

If you enjoy live music, this is a perfect spot for an afternoon wind down while you sip on a Tropical Hazy IPA or one of the limited releases.

Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center St., West Columbia | Drink we love: German Pilsner

Located just over the bridge in WeCo, Savage Craft is best enjoyed on a sunny afternoon on the patio or from the rooftop with a skyline view of downtown Columbia.

Enjoy the rooftop and fire pits at Hendrix while you sip on a holiday cocktail. | Photo by Hendrix Photo by Hendrix

Keeping Spirits Up

Bourbon, 1214 Main St. | Drink we love: Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned

Known for its extensive bourbon selection, Bourbon offers a classy atmosphere and expertly crafted cocktails. Try their Bourbon Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned for a sophisticated post-work treat.

Hendrix, 1649 Main St. | Drink we love: Hendrix Mule

A rooftop bar with stunning views down Main Street, Hendrix is the perfect place to relax with a cocktail and take in the sights and sounds downtown.

Prohibition, 1556 Main St. | Drink we love: Main Street Manhattan

Prohibition, located in the historic McCrory’s Building on Main Street, brings the spirit of the 1920s with its speakeasy-style ambiance. Enjoy innovative cocktails like the Main Street Manhattan, along with live music and eclectic cuisine in a unique setting.

Smoked, 1643 Main St. | Drink we love: House-Smoked Cocktails

Located in the heart of the Main Street District, Smoked offers an upscale dining experience with farm-to-table dishes and an extensive seafood selection. Cozy up to the bar or find a spot on the patio with your house-smoked cocktail or a brew from Peak Drift Brewing Company’s on-site microbrewery.

The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St. | Drink we love: Sojourn of a burning sun

Located in the Cottontown neighborhood, The War Mouth offers a relaxed, rustic atmosphere perfect for unwinding after work. Known for its Southern cuisine, the bar also serves excellent cocktails like the Sojourn of a burning sun, a refreshing cocktail poured over an orange juice ice globe.

Take in the history of the building over a glass of wine. | Photo by @chloerodgers

Off the Vine

Lula Drake Wine Parlour, 1635 Main St. | Drink we love: Sarris Robola

This charming wine bar in a historic space offers a curated selection of wines from around the world and is a multi-time James Beard Award nominee.

Molto Vino, 4605 Forest Dr. | Drink we love: Self-Serve Wine Taps

Molto Vino is a private wine bar offering a unique experience with 32 self-serve wine taps. Members enjoy exclusive access, events, and tastings.

Gervais & Vine, 620 Gervais St. | Drink we love: Spanish Empanadas and Wine

This modern Mediterranean restaurant located in the Vista is known for its extensive wine list and tapas, it’s the perfect spot to unwind with friends after work.

The PA-NO-MA mocktail. | Photo provided by The Dragon Room

Late-Night Gems

Art Bar, 1211 Park St. | Drink we love: The Dragon’s Milk Stout

A quirky and eclectic bar, Art Bar is a long-time late-night favorite for Columbians that features a variety of beers and cocktails. Located just blocks from the State House, the bar’s kitchen is now open until 12 a.m.

Bar None, 620 Harden St. | Drink we love: Bell’s Two Hearted

Located in the Five Points area, Bar None is a classic Cola haunt known for its late-night hours and diverse selection of drinks. With a casual atmosphere and great bar food, it’s a perfect place to unwind and enjoy a classic craft beer after work.

The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St. | Drink we love: The Dragon Mother

A modern and chic bar with a creative cocktail menu in the Vista. Whether you’re off at five or are working late into the evening, you can grab a snack and a drink here. The late night food menu rolls out from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Joint, 1710 Main St. | Drink we love: Classic Jazz Cocktail

The Joint offers a throwback night of classic jazz and drinks, perfect for a relaxing night out.

Tin Roof, 1022 Senate St. | Drink we love: House Margarita

This lively bar is known for its live music and energetic atmosphere. You can’t go wrong with the House Margarita.

Nightcaps, 2722 Devine St | Drink we love: Whatever’s cold and on tap

Nightcaps, located in the heart of Shandon, is known for its welcoming atmosphere and excellent bar food. With its pool table and cozy patio, it’s an ideal spot for an evening drink.

Transmission Arcade, 1712 Main St | Drink we love: The rotating draft beers

Located in downtown Columbia, Transmission Arcade combines the fun of classic arcade games with a lively bar atmosphere. Enjoy a wide selection of craft beers, wines, and cocktails while playing pinball, skeeball, and more. The vibe and great food make it a perfect spot for after-work relaxation.

Watch the big game on a big screen at Market on Main’s patio | @marketonmaincolasc

Fun in the Sun

Bierkeller Columbia, 600 Canalside St., Suite 1009 | Drink we love: Kellerbier

Bierkeller Columbia offers an authentic German beer garden experience right on the riverfront. Enjoy their signature Kellerbier, an unfiltered and flavorful lager, in a relaxed setting with scenic views of the Congaree River. It’s the perfect spot for a leisurely after-hours drink with friends.

Craft and Draft, 2706 Devine St. | Drink we love: The local beers on tap

A popular spot for an afternoon hangout with friends, Craft and Draft offers a wide selection of beers and a back patio with shade to keep you cool from the sun.

The Dales Biergarten, 891 Meeting St. | Drink we love: The variety of options

The Dales Biergarten in West Columbia offers an outdoor setting perfect for enjoying a variety of craft beers.

Publico Kitchen + Tap, 2013 Greene St. + 2180 Boyce St. Suite A | Drink we love: Pineapple Mojito

With a spacious patio and a lively atmosphere, Publico is ideal for outdoor drinks at both locations. Whether you’re about to attend a Fireflies game or head out for a night of drinks in Five Points, Publico is always a good spot to have a drink outdoors.

The Grand, 1621 Main St. | Drink we love: Peach Bellini

A unique venue combining bowling and dining, The Grand’s outdoor seating area is perfect for enjoying their Peach Bellini on a warm evening while you enjoy the 1600 block of Main Street.

Market on Main, 1320 Main St. | Drink we love: Afterglow

Market on Main offers a one-of-a-kind outdoor atmosphere along Main Street with live music and a giant screen for sports games. You’ll find whatever you’re looking for on its menu of craft cocktails and local beers.

Tacos and margs | Photo via @cantina76

Stay for Dinner

Cantina 76, 1301 Main St. & 2901-A Devine St. | Drink we love: Margarita

Cantina 76 offers a fun and casual atmosphere with a focus on Mexican-inspired cuisine. Its Margarita, made with fresh lime juice and top-shelf tequila, is a must-try. Both locations, on Main Street and Devine Street, provide a similar upbeat vibe perfect for any occasion

Cola’s Restaurant, 1215 Assembly St | Drink we love: Cola’s Old Fashioned

Housed in a 1930s RC Cola bottling plant, Cola’s blends fine dining with casual ambiance. The Cola’s Old Fashioned is a must-try.

Hall’s Chophouse, 1221 Main Street, Suite 150 | Drink we love: Old Fashioned

Located across the street from the State House at the corner of Main and Gervais Streets, you’re likely to rub elbows with a politician or future Gamecock coaching hire.

The Hollow, 823 Gervais St. Unit 100 | Drink we love: Forager’s Delight

Located in the Vista District, The Hollow provides a unique forest-to-table experience. Enjoy the Forager’s Delight, a signature cocktail with local herbs and spirits

Motor Supply Co. Bistro, 920 Gervais St. | Drink we love: Farmhouse Punch

Known for its farm-to-table cuisine, Motor Supply also offers excellent cocktails. The Farmhouse Punch is a great way to start your evening.

Saluda’s Restaurant, 751 Saluda Ave | Drink we love: Southern Belle

This upscale restaurant in Five Points offers a sophisticated dining experience. The Southern Belle cocktail, a blend of bourbon and sweet tea, is a highlight.

Terra, 100 State St., West Columbia | Drink we love: Blackberry Smash

Located just across the river in West Columbia, Terra offers a fine dining experience with excellent drinks. The Blackberry Smash is a crowd favorite.

Dexter enjoying the scenery at Hunter Gatherer | Photo via @dougnsc

Local Favorites

Curiosity Coffee Bar, 2327 Main St | Drink we love: Cold Brew Coffee

A quirky coffee shop with a laid-back vibe, Curiosity Coffee Bar is perfect for a post-work pick-me-up or cold beer wind-down.

Hunter-Gatherer Brewery & Alehouse, 900 Main St. + 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. | Drink we love: ESB

A local staple, Hunter-Gatherer offers a variety of house-brewed beers. The ESB (Extra Special Bitter) is a must-try for beer enthusiasts.

The Hoot, 2910 Rosewood Dr., Suite 1 | Drink we love: Gin and tonic

This “local roost for odd birds” is a dark little spot to hide out after work and has a plant-based Southern bar food-style menu.

WECO Bottle & Biergarten, 626 Meeting St., West Columbia | Drink we love: Yard Vibes

Enjoy the cool fans and shade of the patio or head out to the lawn and grab your own picnic table while you enjoy a cold beer. Try the Yard Vibes Kölsch-style ale, WECO’s recent collaboration brew with Edmund’s Oast.

Explore Boku Kitchen and Saloon’s mocktail offerings during Januray. | Photo by @boku_cola

Moctail Musts

Boku Kitchen and Saloon, 916 Gervais St.

Try the Apple Blossom: Made with white cranberry peach, apple cinnamon syrup, and lime juice

Boku also has a rotating nonalcoholic beer that is on the menu year-round and is offering two additional Ritual Zero Proof Mocktails for January — the Citrus Splash + The Strawberry Serenity — along with nonalcoholic wines.

Kao Thai Cusine, 1307 Main St.

The Lumpini Lotus: Made with Jasmine tea, Thai basil, sweet cream, lemon, and homemade honey ginger syrup.

Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr. #20

Ask for the Friendly Fire — a pomegranate, spiced hibiscus, lime, fizz, and mint sip.

