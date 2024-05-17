Historic Columbia honored the 2024 Preservation Award Winners

Historic Columbia recognized the following 2024 Preservation Award recipients for their significant contributions to local preservation initiatives. Each recipient received acknowledgment from one of the following categories:



Preservation Leadership

Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration (Commercial, Institutional, Rental, or Municipal)

Revitalization (Any Ownership or Use)

Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration (Residential/Single Family)

Preservation Leadership Award winners:

Janie Campbell

Janie Campbell’s preservation consultation work has been instrumental in numerous revitalization and adaptive use projects throughout Columbia and has successfully guided over 85 federal historic tax credit projects in South Carolina, with 34 in Columbia + West Columbia. Check out Campbell’s preservation project map.

GBX Group LLC

For over a decade, GBX Group LLC has helped revitalize the Main Street Historic District, transforming 13 buildings in 13 years, contributing to the economic and community growth. Check out GBX Group’s Columbia preservation project map.

Grab your complimentary check-in drink and enjoy it on the Flutter Wing’s new 540-sqft patio. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration Award (Commercial, Institutional, Rental, or Municipal) winners:

The Babcock Building, 2110 Pickens St.

Clachan Properties, Walter Parks Architects, Rehab Builders, Inc., and Fearnbach History Services, Inc. revitalized this historic complex into 208 apartment units in the BullStreet District. The project combined $39 million in HUD loans with historic tax credits.

Eurytania & Brown Buildings, 1728-1730 Main St.

GMS Revive Tenant, LLC, Mashburn Construction, and Lambert Architecture + Construction Services revitalized these buildings, maintaining their historic character while adapting them for modern use.

Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital, 2204 Hampton St.

Allen University, GMK Associates, and Crescent Growth Capital transformed this historic hospital into an “Institute for Civility,” highlighting local Black leadership through extensive renovations and new construction.

Longstreet Theatre, 1300 Greene St.

USC, Midwest Maintenance Inc., and Meadors, Inc. restored this iconic Greek Revival building that dates back to 1855, stabilizing and restoring many features including removing 24 layers of paint from the exterior.

1544 Main St.

Daniel Boan & Matthew Bridges, Architectural Concepts, Blackstone Construction, Rogers Lewis, and Marcus Munse + Rita Patel revitalized this historic building that currently houses Drake’s Duck-In and Hotel Trundle’s Flutter Wing, preserving its commercial character while accommodating modern uses.

Maxcy Gregg House, 1518 Richland St.

Avant & McLeod - Richlands, LLC, Avant Holdings, Studio 2LR, and Historic Columbia restored this ca.-1841 building, making it suitable for modern tenants while preserving its historic integrity.

Morgan Hall, 1600 Harden St.

Benedict College, BOUDREAUX, Hood Construction, and LCK rehabilitated this Queen Anne-style building, supported by a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities program.

1214-1216/1218-1220 Taylor St.

GSM Taylor, LLC, LTC Associates, Pyramid Contracting, and Rogers Lewis restored these mixed-use buildings into short-term stays, Icon on Taylor, and Good Life Cafe.

The new campus village has a community feel. | Photo by COLAtoday

Revitalization Award (Any Ownership or Use) winner

Campus Village, 1531 Whaley St.

USC, BOUDREAUX, and Juneau Construction transformed South Campus with four six-story residential hall buildings, the largest state capital project to date.

Preservation, Rehabilitation, or Restoration Award (Residential/Single Family) winners:

1407 Gladden St.

Kandie Wright / She Shed LLC, Firehouse Renovations, and Palmetto Home Designs preserved historic features and added modern conveniences to this cottage and garage apartment.

203 Wateree Ave.

Jeff and Emily Walker restored their ca.-1917 Colonial Revival home in Wales Garden, preserving its original features and highlighting the importance of historic preservation even when some elements could not be covered under the Bailey Bill.

Interested in historic revitalization? Check out our story on the economic impact of preserving the past. Thanks to several local tax credits, historic homes and buildings in the Columbia area are being revived to generate revenue and beautify the area for years to come.