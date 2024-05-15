St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival donated a record $67,100 to local charities and nonprofits

$67,100 — that’s the amount of money the St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival donated to 40 local charities and nonprofit organizations at its annual charitable check presentation, bringing the total contributions to over $1.2 million since its inception.

By the numbers

$67,100 donated to 40 local nonprofits + charities

32,000 attendees

2,237 participants from 14 states participated in the Get to the Green race

More than $1.2 million donated over 40+ years

“It is an honor to have donated more than $1.2 million over the festival’s history, with this year being our largest donation amount to date, and we could not be happier,” said Heather McDonald, executive director of the Five Points Association.

Go ahead and mark your calendars for next year, Columbians — the St. Pat’s Festival, including a 5K race, parade, live music, and more will take place on Saturday, March 15, 2025.