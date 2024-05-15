Support Us Button Widget
Wellness

Prisma Health On Call: Ask your questions about stroke

What stroke-related questions do you have for Prisma Health stroke specialists?

May 15, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdiePrisma Health
This month, we’re connecting readers to the stroke specialists at Prisma Health.

May is Stroke Awareness Month, and with strokes affecting 795,000+ people in the US every year (that’s one person every 40 seconds), it’s never too early to learn what you can do to stay on top of your health.

Let’s start simple: Time is critical when it comes to a stroke, and Prisma Health has the most certified stroke centers in South Carolina.

That’s why, in this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health stroke specialists who are here, on call, and ready to answer your questions about stroke, including those surrounding:

Submit your questions below, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.

