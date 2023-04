Have you ever wondered what strides Columbia is making compared to other cities in the Southeast? The Midlands Business Leadership Group’s Elevate Midlands 2023 Report examines different sectors that support our region’s growth + competitiveness against our peer cities.

Here’s how Columbia ranks:



Overall Entrepreneurship: 4/12

Employment Diversity: 5/12

Overall Talent: 10/12

Cost of Living: 5/12

Overall Livability: 7/12

Learn what this means (and the opportunities for growth).*