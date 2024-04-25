Reminisce with us about the Five points District in Columbia

We came across an article written by Riley Edenbeck — a senior journalism major at USC who works with the Carolina News and Reporter — sharing that The Bird Dog, a well-known Five Points bar, is currently being transformed into a new Gamecock-themed sports bar, “Touchdowns.”

The inside will soon be decked out in Gamecock memorabilia, additional TVs, and you’ll be able to order from an expanded Philly-inspired menu.

A few local sports bars

A grand reopening is scheduled for August, but if you can’t wait until the end of summer for a Gameday-spirited sports bar, head to these tried-and-true spots:

CB18 Bar and Grill, 801 Harden St. | A Gamecock-themed sports bar made for Gamecocks by Gamecocks.

J’s Corner Restaurant & Bar, 1015 Rosewood Dr. | One of the go-to Gameday fan spots for Saturdays in South Carolina.

The Cock N’ Bull Pub-Grille, 326 South Edisto Ave. | Rosewood’s neighborhood pub invites everyone to enjoy good bites, drinks, and sports.

The Publick House, 2307 Devine St. | Known for its wings and extensive draft list, head to Publick House to catch the big game with your friends.

Then and now

City Editors Sam and David here. As USC alums ourselves, we reflected on our days at USC and time spent in various Five Points bars or restaurants that have now been replaced or rebranded.



We could go on, but we want you to reminisce about bars + restaurants in Five Points with us. Join the conversation by telling us what is/was your favorite Five Points hangout.