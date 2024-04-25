Sponsored Content
Wellness

Lexington Medical Center opens new facility in Forest Acres

“We have wanted to bring Lexington Family Practice to the Forest Acres community for several years, and we’re happy to open the doors on our 13th location at this new facility,” said Terri Dooley, vice president in Physician Network Administration.

April 25, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdieLexington Medical Center
Sponsored by
Aerial view of Lexington Medical Park Forest Acres, a brick 22,300-sqft building and parking lot, in Columbia, SC.

“We are excited about the opportunity to have imaging services available in Forest Acres,” said Lara Lott Moore, vice president of Operations.

Photo provided by Lexington Medical Center

Table of Contents
What’s available at each office

For many Soda Citizens, finding medical care just got a lot closer to home. Located at 5143 Forest Dr., the newly-opened facility at Lexington Medical Park Forest Acres is a 22,300-sqft building that houses:

  1. Lexington Family Practice Forest Acres
  2. South Carolina OB/GYN Associates Forest Acres
  3. An imaging center, which offers MRI and CT services

What’s available at each office

South Carolina OB/GYN Associates Forest Acres features exam rooms + provider offices, mammography, a laboratory, and an ultrasound and procedure room.

David C. Holladay, MD, FACOG, Chandler Finney Inabinet, MD, FACOG, R. Yates Knowlton Jr., MD, FACOG, and Rebecca Ridenhour, MD, FACOG, will see patients at this new location.

Lexington Family Practice Forest Acres has exam rooms + provider offices, X-ray, a laboratory, and consultation and dictation rooms.

At this new practice, Sarah S. Cottingham, MD, and Kate Gordon, MD, will provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, including same-day sick appointments, preventive care, and well visits.

Meet the providers, browse appointment availability, or schedule a visit below.

Lexington Family Practice Forest Acres

South Carolina OB/GYN Associates Forest Acres

More from COLAtoday
The Apex Athletic Performance Lexington location.
Sponsored
Try This: Train and recover like an athlete at Apex Athletic Performance
Sponsored by
Musician Jason Isbell looks at the camera, wearing a black striped jacket in front of a dark background
Sponsored
Road trip: Spoleto Festival USA is back May 22-June 9 in downtown Charleston
Sponsored by
A large outdoor pool surrounded by plants and lounge chairs.
Sponsored
🪴 Find inspiration at some of Cola’s finest gardens
Sponsored by
A group of fans standing and cheering on the Columbia Fireflies.
Sponsored
The new Carolina Grits mascot is…
Sponsored by