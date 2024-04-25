Lexington Medical Center opens new facility in Forest Acres

For many Soda Citizens, finding medical care just got a lot closer to home. Located at 5143 Forest Dr., the newly-opened facility at Lexington Medical Park Forest Acres is a 22,300-sqft building that houses:



What’s available at each office

South Carolina OB/GYN Associates Forest Acres features exam rooms + provider offices, mammography, a laboratory, and an ultrasound and procedure room.

David C. Holladay, MD, FACOG, Chandler Finney Inabinet, MD, FACOG, R. Yates Knowlton Jr., MD, FACOG, and Rebecca Ridenhour, MD, FACOG, will see patients at this new location.

Lexington Family Practice Forest Acres has exam rooms + provider offices, X-ray, a laboratory, and consultation and dictation rooms.

At this new practice, Sarah S. Cottingham, MD, and Kate Gordon, MD, will provide comprehensive care for patients of all ages, including same-day sick appointments, preventive care, and well visits.

Meet the providers, browse appointment availability, or schedule a visit below.

Lexington Family Practice Forest Acres

South Carolina OB/GYN Associates Forest Acres