This month, we ran a poetry contest to celebrate National Poetry Month. We challenged our readers to craft a poem using only the words that appeared in one of our newsletters (here are the original contest guidelines if you want to give it a try).
While prose is our newsletter’s bread and butter, it turns out that you all certainly aren’t op-prose-d to verse; we received several creative, intriguing, and beautiful poems that we narrowed down to our top three/four/five finalists.
Give them a read below, then vote on your favorite + we’ll announce the winner next week.
“Today” by Tiajuana S.
Ambivalent Wednesday
Enjoy Good news
Experience Pain
Life Soulful bliss
Heartfelt Art and dance
Creativity Food and music
Musical Read books
Powerful Stunning Nature
Unforgettable Outdoor elegance
Happy Vibrant
Live Today
“Overcome” by Robin C.
Please partake in bliss
Life is an experience
Pain is not unique
“Friendship” by Katherine D.
The rules are simple: Don’t forget.
Salt and pain and magic you can
Pull from the river of life
Ambivalent and narrow in the specialty of their dance
Take the stormwater home and Name it
is it any easier if you Submit yourself?
Just wait and see
This aging riverside of Earth is calling to you
Inviting you
Let’s be vibrant
This night will build and form and
Know you… friends: Keep crossing the waters
“You’re Not A Poet And Totally Know It” by Judith W.
Pro tip!
Simple red fungi will appear anywhere on Sunday, April 14.
Narrow down the quality during the last week of April or while on Spring Break
As you treat yourself to a Whataburger and perform in French from the outer banks of the Koger Center or on a rooftop terrace
Go beyond the shoulder pain as you ditch and throw this fun newsletter and root for the Gamecocks crossing the track for home