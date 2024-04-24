Read the finalist poems from our 2024 poetry contest

This month, we ran a poetry contest to celebrate National Poetry Month. We challenged our readers to craft a poem using only the words that appeared in one of our newsletters (here are the original contest guidelines if you want to give it a try).

While prose is our newsletter’s bread and butter, it turns out that you all certainly aren’t op-prose-d to verse; we received several creative, intriguing, and beautiful poems that we narrowed down to our top three/four/five finalists.

Give them a read below, then vote on your favorite + we’ll announce the winner next week.

“Today” by Tiajuana S.

Ambivalent Wednesday

Enjoy Good news

Experience Pain

Life Soulful bliss

Heartfelt Art and dance

Creativity Food and music

Musical Read books

Powerful Stunning Nature

Unforgettable Outdoor elegance

Happy Vibrant

Live Today

“Overcome” by Robin C.

Please partake in bliss

Life is an experience

Pain is not unique

“Friendship” by Katherine D.

The rules are simple: Don’t forget.

Salt and pain and magic you can

Pull from the river of life

Ambivalent and narrow in the specialty of their dance

Take the stormwater home and Name it

is it any easier if you Submit yourself?

Just wait and see

This aging riverside of Earth is calling to you

Inviting you

Let’s be vibrant

This night will build and form and

Know you… friends: Keep crossing the waters

“You’re Not A Poet And Totally Know It” by Judith W.

Pro tip!

Simple red fungi will appear anywhere on Sunday, April 14.

Narrow down the quality during the last week of April or while on Spring Break

As you treat yourself to a Whataburger and perform in French from the outer banks of the Koger Center or on a rooftop terrace

Go beyond the shoulder pain as you ditch and throw this fun newsletter and root for the Gamecocks crossing the track for home