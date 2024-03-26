Explore Wales Garden through Historic Columbia’s Palladium Tour: Landmarks and Landscapes

Historic Columbia released information about the Palladium Tour: Landmarks and Landscapes, taking place on Sunday, April 7.

Discover the diverse architectural styles of Wales Garden during the self-guided walking tour, offering Soda Citizens an opportunity to explore the historic neighborhood’s redesigned landscape.

Attendees will embark on a leisurely stroll from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a lively block party featuring complimentary food, drinks, and live music from 4 to 6 p.m.

In between tour stops, attendees can explore Art in the Garden — a neighborhood festival featuring Columbia artists. Tickets are $35 for Palladium members, $40 for Historic Columbia members, and $50 for non-members.