Head to the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston this season for the must-sea Aquarium Aglow, happening select nights from November 16 through December 30.

During the event, the Aquarium will open its doors at dusk for a dazzling light spectacular featuring:



A chance to wave to Scuba Claus in the Great Ocean Tank

Festive refreshments (including adult beverages)

Plenty of frame-worthy photo moments

And more

Snag tickets + start planning your trip