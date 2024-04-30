Celebrate National Bike Month in Columbia

May is National Bike Month, and we’re wheely excited to share with you what Cola has in store to celebrate. Whether it’s a leisurely ride around town, a mountain bike race to the river, or cruising around town to track down tacos, there’s something for beginners, expert cyclists, and everyone in between.

Featured Events

National Ride a Bike Day | Sunday, May 5 | Be sure to share your ride using #bikeday and #wearecolumbia.

Bike to Work Week | Monday, May 13-Sunday, May 19 | Commit to commuting by bike and inspire a friend to join your eco-friendly journey.

Bike to Work Day | Friday, May 17 | 8:30 a.m. | Gather at the State House for a group photo, then enjoy a ride down Main Street to City Hall.

Rides and workshops

Outspokin’ Bike Maintenance Clinic | Tuesday, May 14 | 6:15-7:30 p.m. | Sharpen your bike maintenance skills at Outspokin’ Bicycles. RSVP required

Preservation Bike Ride | All Month | Explore Hidden Columbia and 1960s Columbia on self-guided tours via the City of Columbia’s YouTube channel.

Tour de Taco Rides | Sunday, May 5 | 11-11:30 a.m. | Choose from two scenic routes with a taco treat at the end. The rides start at Cycle Center or Steel Hands Brewery.

Challenge events

National Bike Challenge | All Month | Log your miles

Race to the River | Sunday, May 19 | 10 a.m. | Compete in a thrilling mountain bike race at Harbison State Forest

Weekly rides

Cycle Center Group Ride | Sundays | 11 a.m. | A 22-mile road ride perfect for all cycling enthusiasts

Midlands SORBA Trail Ride | Sundays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. | Try this no-drop ride through Harbison State Forest.

Rosewood Ride | Mondays | 6 p.m. | Join in this family-friendly five-mile ride around the neighborhood.