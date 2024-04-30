Celebrate National Bike Month in Columbia

May is National Bike Month, and we’re wheely excited to share with you what Cola has in store to celebrate. Whether it’s a leisurely ride around town, a mountain bike race to the river, or cruising around town to track down tacos, there’s something for beginners, expert cyclists, and everyone in between.
Featured Events
- National Ride a Bike Day | Sunday, May 5 | Be sure to share your ride using #bikeday and #wearecolumbia.
- Bike to Work Week | Monday, May 13-Sunday, May 19 | Commit to commuting by bike and inspire a friend to join your eco-friendly journey.
- Bike to Work Day | Friday, May 17 | 8:30 a.m. | Gather at the State House for a group photo, then enjoy a ride down Main Street to City Hall.
Rides and workshops
- Outspokin’ Bike Maintenance Clinic | Tuesday, May 14 | 6:15-7:30 p.m. | Sharpen your bike maintenance skills at Outspokin’ Bicycles. RSVP required.
- Preservation Bike Ride | All Month | Explore Hidden Columbia and 1960s Columbia on self-guided tours via the City of Columbia’s YouTube channel.
- Tour de Taco Rides | Sunday, May 5 | 11-11:30 a.m. | Choose from two scenic routes with a taco treat at the end. The rides start at Cycle Center or Steel Hands Brewery.
Challenge events
- National Bike Challenge | All Month | Log your miles and partake in national rankings.
- Race to the River | Sunday, May 19 | 10 a.m. | Compete in a thrilling mountain bike race at Harbison State Forest
Weekly rides
- Cycle Center Group Ride | Sundays | 11 a.m. | A 22-mile road ride perfect for all cycling enthusiasts
- Midlands SORBA Trail Ride | Sundays and Thursdays at 3:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. | Try this no-drop ride through Harbison State Forest.
- Rosewood Ride | Mondays | 6 p.m. | Join in this family-friendly five-mile ride around the neighborhood.
Bike Month in Columbia coincides with Historic Preservation Month, so if you prefer your own two feet to two wheels, there are events for you as well. Stay up-to-date on these events and more by subscribing to the Columbia Compass newsletter.